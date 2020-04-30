Gov. Tim Walz announced a two-week extension on Minnesota’s stay-at-home order Thursday.
At a Thursday afternoon news conference, Walz extended the order, which was set to expire Monday, until May 18.
Walz also announced that starting Monday, May 4, retail businesses and other non-critical businesses can resume some operations by allowing curbside pick-up and deliveries.
The plan, which could allow at least 30,000 employees to return to work, he said, is intended to apply to any good that can be safely picked up outside an establishment. However, patrons will not be allowed to enter the business or have prolonged close contact with employees. The phased-in approach to reopening has the support of several major retail associations, Walz said.
For example, barbershops and salons will be allowed to sell hair products in this manner, but haircuts themselves will not be allowed, said Steve Grove, commissioner for the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development.
Businesses will be required to develop a plan and screen employees for potential signs of illness.
Walz also said he’s hoping to lift the ban on non-lifesaving surgeries and medical procedures “soon.”
“There should be an announcement in the coming days,” he said, noting that the final decisions will be made by hospitals. The Minnesota Hospital Association initially asked Walz to ban non-lifesaving procedures so they could conserve personal protective equipment, such as masks, gowns and gloves.
Walz said he hoped to loosen other restrictions on commerce and personal conduct, such as allowing small family gatherings, soon — possibly before May 18.
Key to continuing to open up is dependent, Walz said, on continued social distancing, including wearing masks or face coverings when in public spaces where keeping your distance is difficult.