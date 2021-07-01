Minnesota lawmakers and Gov. Tim Walz on Wednesday succeeded in approving a record $52 billion two-year state budget to avoid a government shutdown that would have served as a havoc-wreaking capstone to an already havoc-filled period in the state’s history.
The House remained locked in debate over a tax policy bill after 11:30 p.m. and appeared fated to continue for some time, but the spending bills necessary to keep state government open were all passed by both chambers hours before a fiscal midnight deadline.
After emerging from a chaotic crucible of overnight deal-making Tuesday into Wednesday, all the major players strode into Wednesday evening with a swagger backed by words of imminent success, and Walz said he expected to sign all 13 bills approved by both chambers Wednesday night.
In one sense, they only did their most basic job: They agreed on how to spend taxpayers’ money for state services that range from parks to prisons and highways to health programs.
In another sense, they accomplished — or stood on the cusp of accomplishing — what no other state government has had to grapple with in more than two years: A Legislature evenly divided between two parties.
And that, of course, was only enhanced in a state emerging from a pandemic and still reeling from the traumas of unarmed Black men killed by police — and the reckoning and unrest that followed. After all, until a few weeks ago, the Capitol itself was closed to the public for COVID-19 concerns and fenced off for security concerns, under the watchful protection of state law enforcement and the Minnesota National Guard.
“It was just more difficult,” not-fully-rested Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, R-East Gull Lake, said to reporters Wednesday afternoon. “We really needed the extra month.”
That extra month (actually closer to a month and a half) followed because Republicans who control the Senate and Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party members who control the House failed to find common ground in May, when the state constitution mandates the Legislature adjourn. The recent activity is the result of a special session — the latest in an unprecedented sequence of special sessions required for Walz to keep his pandemic-related emergency powers.
Sen. Scott Newman, R-Hutchinson, was short on sleep Thursday morning, be he reported he was pleased on the whole with the outcome of the legislative session, and the quality of the state's budget bills. But that optimism came with an addendum.
"I would caution folks that we've got a $50-plus billion budget, much of it based on one-time money coming out of federal government," he said. "So we have to be really careful that we don't run into a deficit in the next biennium."
Lawmakers, he said, created a budget that used the one-time money without adding "tails" that would need funding into the future. On the other hand, he is less pleased with the outcome of the tax bill, which he voted against.
"There is some pretty decent tax relief in the tax bill. However, having said that, the tax bill at the end of the session became a Christmas tree," Newman said. "It was where all the pet projects were sent in order to get them successfully paid for."
One such project he called out was a $24 million grant program.
"Much of that I believe will find itself in the city of Minneapolis to rebuilding buildings because of the riots, and I disagree with that," Newman said.
"We thought that was wrong," said Rep. Dean Urdahl, R-Acton Township. "We wanted (the grants) to be statewide."
Newman also highlighted the Rondo land bridge — a cap over Interstate 94 for several blocks that aims to reconnect the Rondo neighborhood. The project will cost more than $500 million, Newman said, and potentially up to $1 billion when accounting for the construction of buildings and parks. The project also turned Rep. Glenn Gruenhagen, R-Glencoe, away from the bill.
"I was disappointed to have to vote against it because there were many provisions that I supported including full exemption of PPP and UI benefits from state taxes. These were huge wins that will benefit every Minnesotan," he said, but called the Rondo issue, "a boondoggle of the highest order and reason enough to vote against the bill, despite the positives also contained within."
Gruenhagen also voted against the government finance bill.
"It grows the size of government and increases spending at a time when many are still trying to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic," he said.
Urdahl said he was prepared to vote for the tax bill, but the rough end to the legislation session soured him on it as well. He questioned why time wasn't given in the House for representatives to speak on the final version.
"They shut us down," he said. "They wouldn't let us talk."
The bill passed handily, 69-55 in the House and 54-11 in the Senate.
Political veterans weren’t surprised that it took so long, or that it took a harrowing deadline to force intransigent or stubbornly principled lawmakers to compromise. This year’s prospect of the shutdown was scarier than previously because an opinion by the Minnesota Supreme Court suggested that, legally, a shutdown would have forced everything to stop. Like, state prisons would have theoretically had to open their cells.
What was remarkable about this year’s protracted proceedings was that there’s an excess of cash in the state. Since the pandemic began, some $18 billion in federal COVID relief or stimulus funds has flowed into the state. Not all of that is state government money, but as late as May, lawmakers learned how they would be permitted to spend roughly $3 billion in federal funds.
So the financial arguments weren’t the perennial narratives of Democrats raising taxes versus Republicans cutting services. In fact, the new budget — which breaks $50 billion for the first time and is a state record even in inflation-adjusted dollars — was poised to cut taxes by close to $1 billion while still increasing spending all over the place.
For example, under the budget, public defenders will see 21% more funds heading their way, and state law enforcement officers will see pay raises. (No one at the Legislature actually proposed “defunding” law enforcement in state law.)
Public schools will receive the largest per-pupil funding increases in 15 years with a 2.5% increase to the per-pupil funding formula in the first year and 2% in the second. Urdahl said that while he was happy to see such an increase, he regretted how little interest there was in discussing and implementing new policy. He has for a few years now championed legislation that would require high school students to take a civics test before graduation. The proposal did not make it into law, but another cause he has pushed — a teacher mentorship program — did.
"We lose two to three out of five new teachers in the first five years," he said. "We're trying to keep them."
The education bill was the one Walz, a former high school teacher, picked for a Wednesday evening photo-op, as he signed it and strode across the Capitol campus with his wife, Gwen, a public school administrator, to hand-deliver it to Secretary of State Steve Simon. He said it was “fitting,” given how the closure of schools became such a life-altering experience for many families and professionals during the pandemic.
Walz reflected on the success of reaching a budget deal. “You shouldn’t get patted on the back for doing what you’re supposed to do, but I’m telling you, in 2021, trying to legislate in this climate with a divided Legislature, it is quite an accomplishment,” he told reporters.
The biggest obstacles — the ones that kept lawmakers in pitched battles until close to the bitter end — to bipartisan agreements weren’t financial, but ideological and relevant to the moment.
Democrats, led by the DFL’s People of Color and Indigenous Caucus, pushed to the end for changes to laws governing police tactics and conduct that they said would improve public safety by protecting people, especially Black men, from avoidable use of force, while Republicans held firm against initiatives they believed will make it harder for law enforcement officers to apprehend criminals and keep the peace.
In the end, Democrats claimed several victories, such as reforming how warrants are served and increasing transparency for police misconduct, but fell short of many of their aspirations, such as banning armed cops from stopping motorists for relatively minor equipment violations.
Republicans never eased up on a roughly yearlong campaign to end Walz’s emergency powers, ultimately succeeding when the House voted unanimously to end the state of emergency July 1 as part of a larger budget agreement.
"I have voted more than 20 times to end the peacetime emergency and am extremely pleased that we were finally able to get Democrats to join us in getting the job done," Gruenhagen said. "Our attention should now turn to rewriting Chapter 12 in state law to make sure that future governors cannot abuse emergency powers ever again."
However, Newman believes Walz retaliated when a last-minute addition to the tax bill gave Health and Human Services Commissioners the right to declare a public emergency as a response to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, and extend certain powers for the duration.
Gazelka also pointed to a plan to subsidize the individual health insurance market to keep premiums lower as a priority Republicans achieved. Republicans were also able to stymie early hopes of Democrats and Walz to increase state income taxes on the wealthiest fraction of Minnesotans.
Democrats will be able to claim a tapestry of victories in their wheelhouse. At the most basic level, scores of programs for the poor — often targets of Republicans — were unscathed, while a number of new programs aimed at encouraging racial equity in various sectors were adopted. Democrats also fended off a Republican attempt to squelch a Walz “clean cars” initiative to mandate more electric and hybrid vehicles be stocked in auto dealerships and scored a regulatory victory by banning a family of chemicals, known as PFAS, from being used in food packaging.
Both Gruenhagen and Newman have long pushed for funding to fully upgrade U.S. Highway 212 to four lanes from the metro through McLeod County. Various sections of the road have been expanded over the years, but the most recent budget provides funds to finish the job.
The Legislature is also expected to return for yet another special session in September, primarily to hammer out how to distribute $250 million in “hero pay” to compensate workers — which workers hasn’t been determined — who battled the coronavirus pandemic.
Neither chamber in the Legislature was preparing to actually adjourn Wednesday. The fiscal deadline to pass bills and avoid a shutdown isn’t connected to lawmaking during a special session. It’s unclear if anything more will get done, but Gazelka noted that it’s possible a deal could be hatched on a public works construction package, known as a “bonding bill” because it’s financed by taxpayer-guaranteed loans. Proponents of a bonding bill have been hoping for a suite of local infrastructure projects in the neighborhood of $500 million to $600 million.
Gazelka said it’s also prudent for the Legislature technically to remain in session, should any late-breaking dramatics break out.
I think it’s ‘trust, but verify,’ ” he said, referring to the DFL-controlled House and Walz — whom Gazelka is considering challenging in the 2022 election.