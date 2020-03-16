UPDATE: An executive order issued by Gov. Tim Walz Monday evening mandates partial closure on bars and other dining establishments to slow the spread of COVID-19.
The coronavirus disease is up to 54 cases in Minnesota with three believed to be associated with community spread.
Take out and curb-side delivery will still be allowed. Delivery with no face-to-face contact was encouraged during a press conference Monday evening. Other areas effected include food courts, cafes, coffee houses and other places that offer on-premise consumption. The Minnesota Department of Health recommends venues such as movie theaters and bowling alleys also close.
The order begins 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 17 and ends 5 p.m. on March 27.
“This is now the time,” Walz said. “If we are going to break this chain, then we go in the direction of countries that have been able to contain this.”
Minnesota Economic Development Commissioner Steve Grove said it will do everything it can to help employers. The state's unemployment insurance program is preparing to meet the needs of workers laid off by the temporary closures.
The order also suspends the waiting line for Minnesota's unemployment insurance program. Parents struggling due to closures of childcare facilities are also eligible to receive unemployment benefits while away from work. The department is also suspending surcharges for employers to pay into the unemployment system.
Grove said it will be important to use uimn.org for aid.
“Our call centers are simply not set-up to handle the call volume that we expect to come in based on this executive order,” he said. “We need to reserve those call lines for folks who don't have access to the internet or don't speak the languages that are available on our public website interface.”
Walz plans to remove wait time on the unemployment trust fund so that “benefits are delivered immediately.” During the press conference, he assured listeners the state has the trust fund built up enough to do so, though it will be the the single largest request of unemployment insurance in the state's history.
Earlier in the day, some local businesses began to make changes in response to COVID-19.
Among those making changes were:
- Burger King: Trays are no longer being used.
- Cash Wise: Open 6 a.m.-10 p.m. until further notice.
- Genesis Salon and Enso Spa: Closed March 16-22, tentatively scheduled to open on the 23.
- McDonald's: Drive-thru only, open 5 a.m.-11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, 5 a.m.-midnight Saturday and Sunday
- Pizza Ranch: Buffet closes at 7 p.m. and delivery at 8 p.m.. They're also reducing the amount of seating available.
- Target: Starbucks will no longer accept personal cups.
- Walmart: Open 6 a.m.-11 p.m. until further notice.
This list will be updated as more information becomes available. If your business is making a change, call 320-753-3640.