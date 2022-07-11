The Wanous family has been named the 2022 McLeod County Farm Family of the Year by the University of Minnesota.
Dan Wanous grew up on a farrow-to-feeder pig operation north of Hutchinson, while his wife, Trish, grew up north of Gaylord on a small farm of 10 beef cows. Her parents had owned the feed store in New Auburn as well.
Dan and Trish started their own farm 13 years ago with just a couple of commercial beef cows and their five-acre homestead. Two years later they were gifted three commercial gilts and a boar.
The Wanouses have four children — Kyle, Zach, Zoe, and Jase. They also welcomed Emily Ward into their family eight years ago when Emily started leasing beef heifers and pigs to show with the family. Dan and Trish consider Emily their fifth child.
Kyle is finishing his degree at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls. Zach is currently attending Alexandria Technical College. Zoe will be a freshman at Southwest Minnesota State University this fall, and Jase enters the fifth grade at Glencoe-Silver Lake this fall. Emily found her passion for livestock while working with the Wanouses, which led to her decision to pursue a degree in animal science at the UW- River Falls.
Each year the Wanous family looks forward to traveling more than 10,000 miles to livestock shows across the country, all while bonding over their passion for showing both beef and swine.
The family now has 10 purebred beef shorthorn cows, and more than 20 show pig sows. They farrow out each January, February and March. They market their calf crop as breeding stock for show heifers and steers to youth throughout the Midwest. They market their swine at 4-H, FFA and other livestock organizations as pig prospects to show at jackpots, county fairs and state fairs, as well as national shows.
Dan and Trish are members of Immanuel Lutheran Church in New Auburn. Both are members of the Glencoe-Silver Lake Ag Promoters, the Minnesota Shorthorn Association, and the National Shorthorn Association. They are 4-H swine superintendents at the McLeod County Fair and help as screened 4-H volunteers. They are members of the National Swine Registry and Certified Pedigree Swine. All five kids are current or past members of 4-H and FFA and are involved in junior cattle and swine associations.
The University of Minnesota's farm families of the year will be officially recognized in a ceremony Thursday, Aug. 4, at the annual Farmfest near Redwood Falls. Profiles of all the 2022 honorees and information on the recognition event can be found on the University’s farm family website, extension.umn.edu/farm-families.
Honored families are chosen, one per county, by local University of Minnesota Extension committees based on their demonstrated commitment to their communities and to enhancing and supporting agriculture.
“These farm families are a major driver of Minnesota’s economy and the vitality of Minnesota’s rural communities,” said Bev Durgan, dean of the University of Minnesota Extension. “The University of Minnesota is proud to recognize these farm families for their contributions to agriculture and their communities.”
Along with Farmfest, University of Minnesota units sponsoring the recognition event include the Extension, Minnesota Agricultural Experiment Station, the College of Food, Agricultural and Natural Resource Sciences, and the College of Veterinary Medicine.
Farmfest runs Aug. 2-4 at the Gilfillan Estate, near Redwood Falls, MM. Event hours are from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $8.00 in advance or $10.00 at the gate and those 17 and under are admitted free. More information on Farmfest is available at https://www.ideaggroup.com/farmfest.