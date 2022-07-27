Education was part of Anne Broderius' vision of the future as early as age 5.
"I was one of those kids that played school all the time ... that had a little school setup in their basement or their bedroom," she said. "The kid who asked for the extra work sheets or the extra art projects to take home so you could make that part of your school. That was me."
Broderius' love for kids brought her to take jobs babysitting, supervising and coaching, for instance by leading Vacation Bible School at her church.
"Kids have always been my business and I have loved and been blessed to be part of it," she said.
And so, it was no surprise that she chose to pursue a degree in teaching when she attended Mankato State University. From there, her first teaching job, which started in the July of 1988 at the Cosmos Public Schools, brought her to the Hutchinson area. Now, 34 years later, she is able to reflect back on her career as she prepares to retire Aug. 19. She will step down from her position as superintendent of Hutchinson's West Elementary School, but not before she takes a few weeks to help new principal settle in. Then it will be time for a little rest.
"I am going to figure out how I will continue to be a servant leader," she said. "I will continue to do something. But I don't know what that will be."
Broderius looks forward to more time with her family, to more opportunities to support her husband and son as they farm, and a more flexible schedule to help her mother.
"I will miss being known as Mrs. B," she said. "That's what the kids call me."
It's a name that has been heard in the West Elementary halls during Broderius' 16 years as principal, known by the district's youngest learners as they take early steps that will set their course for many more years of education. She came to the school after 18 years at ACGC, first as a teacher for nine years, then as dean of students and finally assistant principal. She recalls driving by West Elementary on her way to work for years before making the move to work at the School Road campus.
"I always thought to myself, 'That looks like a great place to work.' It had that early childhood feel and focus," Broderius said.
She was able to find out for herself in part thanks to Sherri Broderius, "an amazing mentor."
"When I started teaching in Cosmos, she continued to be a teacher, mentor and friend," Anne Broderius said. "And then she introduced me to my husband. That's how I stayed in the area."
Over the years at West Elementary, Broderius oversaw the evolution of many of the programs the school has come to be known for. It was an early adopter of all day, everyday kindergarten, which started based on tuition before the state began to support such programs. The same year Broderius started as a new principal, the school implemented its science, technology, engineering and mathematics program — otherwise known as STEM — for kindergarten and first grade. Though such lessons — which include themes such as robots, the scientific process and learning from failure — are more common now, they were novel upon introduction.
"That was super exciting," Broderius said. "It was a great specialist experience for kids and pretty unique. ... It's good for students to be thinking that way so young."
Since Broderius has been at West, the school has built up its preschool and early childhood programming. Its Play and Learn Preschool — an inclusive program co-taught with a teacher and a special education teacher — has grown. Recent renovations have brought the Early Childhood Family Education program inside the building and provided new resources. And all the while, staff have fine-tuned the school's intervention programs, making sure critical skills such as reading and math are instilled in students, so they have the necessary foundations for future learning.
"These are amazing people I work with," Broderius said. "Every year my teachers are learning more and more about how our brains work, and the steps to being readers and what we need to do to help (students) along that continuum. Every year our program has gotten better and better through the work for amazing, passionate teachers."
Over the years almost everything in education and inside schools has changed. Parents and teachers no longer pass notes in a student's backpack. At first it changed with phones in every classroom, but now there is email as well. Teachers have more resources and tools while standards have changed over the years.
"One thing I encourage new teachers to do, and wish I had done, was to journal after each year," Broderius said. "Talk about the joys, the challenges. When I look back over 34 years and all that has changed, both the good and the challenging, it's really overwhelming to think about."
But there have been some constants over the years as well.
"The most exciting thing, and I don't think this will change — it makes my heart smile when the new incoming kindergarten students and their parents walk through the door on the kindergarten conference day," Broderius said. "(There is) excitement that they are beginning their educational journey."
She also expects parenting will continue to be as hard as it has ever been, making it critical for educators to provide resources as soon as possible, and special services if needed.
"It takes a village," Broderius said.
The passion the school's staff have for their work is part of what makes West Elementary so special, she said, and part of something she'll never forget.
"There is this school culture that is so positive, warm and welcoming. It makes it very special," Broderius said. "I have had people walk in the building and say they feel that energy. With this being parents in our community's first introduction to our school district, that's really important. I think west has the reputation of providing that first-time experience and it being a good one."