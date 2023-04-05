The Hutchinson Public Library has long been the go-to place for knowledge and entertainment in the form of books, magazines and newspapers, as well as e-books and e-audiobooks.
Now you can experience live music at the library. The first mini concert took place during a winter storm advisory March 17 and featured Sharon Barton, Silver Lake, playing her Celtic harp. She performed a variety of music to more than 30-plus patrons who gathered on the second floor.
“It was a wonderful afternoon of music,” said Katy Hiltner, head librarian at the Hutchinson Public Library. “When I scheduled Sharon, I envisioned people browsing for books and enjoying quiet background music. Much to our delight, patrons came early to find seats to listen and watch. ... It was especially neat to see young children enjoying both the harp music and the library. Watching a harpist perform is a unique opportunity, and Sharon’s program provided both beautiful music and education.”
If you missed the first concert, pencil in 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 25. As a celebration of National Guitar Month and National Library Week, the Hutchinson Public Library has scheduled “Libraries Rock: History of the Guitar” program with guitarist and singer Clark Machtemes of Traveled Ground. The popular performer will share an evening of music, education and entertainment for all ages.
According to Hiltner, Machtemes will begin the program with the information about the birth of the guitar. He will demonstrate and play various styles of guitar including classical, steel string, resonator and solid body electrics, as well as share a brief history of the banjo. Expect to hear a variety of songs to highlight the instruments and musical styles.
“We’re excited to offer new programming opportunities at the library,” Hiltner said. “This winter, we added a puzzle table and coloring table to the second floor. We know patrons enjoy the upstairs space for studying and reading, so adding additional quiet activities was a natural fit. As we saw patrons enjoying the upstairs space more and more, it got Elisabeth (Kable, youth services librarian) and I to thinking about what additional specialty programs we can bring to the library’s second floor.”
Many know the library’s second floor as the place where author events take place. Many well-known names including William Kent Krueger, Allen Eskens and Gretchen Anthony have graced this space. Recently, the library hosted new events such as a puzzle competition and a tea program upstairs.
“As we were brainstorming programming ideas, mini concerts for all-ages seemed like another natural fit,” she said. ‘After all, Hutchinson is built on such a strong foundation of music.”
Hiltner is currently working on plans to schedule a third mini concert in May. The library will then take a break during the summer for Music in the Park outdoors at Library Square and RiverSong Music Festival outdoors at Masonic/West River Park.
“During Sharon’s concert, I was told by a musician that the second floor’s acoustics are well suited for music,” Hiltner said. “It’s neat to see a new programming idea fall into place.”
For more information, call Hiltner at 320-587-2368.