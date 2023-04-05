The Hutchinson Public Library has long been the go-to place for knowledge and entertainment in the form of books, magazines and newspapers, as well as e-books and e-audiobooks.

Now you can experience live music at the library. The first mini concert took place during a winter storm advisory March 17 and featured Sharon Barton, Silver Lake, playing her Celtic harp. She performed a variety of music to more than 30-plus patrons who gathered on the second floor.

