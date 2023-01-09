Photos taken this past week show bins outside the McLeod County Household Hazardous Waste facility in Hutchinson stuffed full of Styrofoam waiting to be recycled. But there's one problem: It can't be.

The same goes for wood, food products, wrapping paper, Christmas lights and many other products seen over the holiday season, but frequently beforehand as well. While the drive-up bins outside the facility are meant as a convenience to the public as a place to leave recyclable materials for free, they can't take everything. That's why McLeod County Environmental Services Director Marc Telecky asks residents to read the signs posted at the bins, and to step inside if they have any questions. Because even though materials such as Styrofoam can't be sorted with the rest of the recycling, there are other processes for it if it's dropped off at the proper place inside. 

Tags