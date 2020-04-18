While the state may deem hair salons as nonessential, many people sheltering at home would beg to differ.
It’s been nearly a month since the stay-at-home order was issued and salons were closed, and that means unless you’re a stylist or are quarantined with one, your hair may be getting unruly.
Nobody knows exactly how long salons will remain closed, so what can be done before in the meantime? After all, for some people who work essential jobs such as law enforcement, short, neatly cut hair is a condition of employment.
Jamie Strei of Backyard Salon and Tanning in Litchfield doesn’t recommend cutting your own hair, but if you have to she suggested using the sharpest scissors possible, including sewing or kitchen scissors.
Strei also recommended not using coloring products from convenience stores.
“If you start walking around with colored hair and then you come back to us later on, we’re gonna have to charge you double because it’s gonna be a corrective color, and we have trouble getting that color out,” Strei said.
While she admitted people were struggling, Leah Watzke of the Hair Lounge in Hutchinson agreed.
“Please, please, please do not box-color your hair,” she said. “There is no hair dresser that will recommend that that’s what you should do.”
Denise Schramm, owner of Fringe Hair Studio in Hutchinson, recommended using root touch-up.
“I think a lot of people, a lot of our clients, we educate them with that stuff anyways,” Schramm said. “So I think a lot of people have that for now to kind of get them through the ugly outgrowth hairline from their color.”
But Schramm, like Strei, doesn’t recommend cutting hair.
“(Don’t) be an at-home hair stylist,” Schramm said.