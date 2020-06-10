The Hutchinson Jaycee Water Carnival has a different look this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, the following events are planned:

  • 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 16: Second annual Ridgewater College Disc Golf Tournament. Registration link and details ­at bit.ly/2XGkoeH.
  • Noon Friday, June 19: Teddy Bear Band Concert. The details will be updated on the Hutchinson Jaycee Water Carnival Facebook page.  
  • 7 p.m. Friday, June 19: Farewell speeches by Mr. Hutchinson Joe Keilen and Woman of the Year Maxine Engwall and some Royal Family interviews will be aired on HCVN.
  • 10 p.m. Sunday, June 21: Sunday night fireworks over the Crow River.

For more information, visit facebook.com/WaterCarnival/.

