The search is on for Miss Hutchinson 2022. Each year the Hutchinson Jaycee Water Carnival celebration culminates with the selection of the new Miss Hutchinson and Princess. The 79th Water Carnival will be June 13-19, 2022.
Qualified queen candidates are young women between the ages of 18-25; a graduate of high school by June the year of Water Carnival candidacy; and the queen candidate or parents must live in the Hutchinson area.
Being a queen candidate is a great opportunity to network and potentially earn a cash scholarship to be used for education expenses, if selected as royalty.
Visit watercarnival.org for more information and to download an application. For more information, call Jodi DeMeyer, Water Carnival queens chair, at 320-583-1863, or email: 4demeyers@gmail.com