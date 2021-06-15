When Jon and Laura Beach agreed to be vice commodore and second mate in 2019, they had no idea what the future would hold. It's probably a good thing they didn't know because who would want advance knowledge that a pandemic would race around the globe requiring them to come up with Plan A, Plan B and so on for Water Carnival.
Kudos to them. It's not surprising Team Beach rose to the occasion. The couple met as students at the University of North Dakota, Grand Forks.
“I was a senior transfer,” Laura recalled. “Jon was already there. He was the smart guy downstairs in our dorm. We were both taking the same neurochemistry class. I walked out with an A, and he walked out with a B.”
The two discovered they had more than chemistry in common. It was job offers in 2003 at Hutchinson Area Health Care that brought the married couple to Hutchinson. If the name “Beach” sounds familiar, it's because it is. June Beach and her late husband, Norm, are longtime Hutchinson residents.
“My grandpa was originally from Hutchinson,” Jon said. “He was a first cousin to Norm Beach.”
JOINING THE JAYCEES
To make friends and learn more about their new community, the transplanted North Dakotans joined the Hutchinson Jaycees.
“I work with Trisha Lenarz,” Jon said. “Troy (her husband) was really animated about the Jaycees. For us, how do you meet people? We didn't have kids for 10 years. Without those school connections, people are floundering. It's (the Jaycees) a great way to meet people and from all walks of life from all around the country — transplants and locals. I don't think we would have met 75% of the people we know in Hutchinson without it. It would have been very lonely.”
When Jon and Laura stepped up to lead the 2020 Water Carnival, the coronavirus wasn't on anyone's radar. The committee was in place and plans were well underway when the COVID-19 pandemic put a screeching halt to summer events. While the Water Carnival team scrambled to put together some type of celebration, longtime scheduled events were falling like dominoes — one cancellation after the another. It was “no go” for everything from Winstock Country Music Festival, Music in the Park and RiverSong to the Orange Spectacular, Minnesota Pottery Festival and the McLeod County Fair.
That said, there Water Carnival Committee was able to host a modified event in 2020 with a disc golf tournament at Ridgewater College and virtual interviews with the Royal Family.
WHAT'S HAPPENING DURING WATER CARNIVAL WEEK?
Fortunately things are better in 2021 and the 78th annual Water Carnival is full steam ahead. For those who like a challenge, the fun begins Monday, June 14, with the Medallion Hunt. Clues will be available at facebook.com/WaterCarnival and Hutchinson Public Library, 50 Hassan St. S.E. Tuesday, June 15, features the third annual Disc Golf Tournament at Ridgewater College.
From there, the action jumps Thursday to West River Park for the boat parade, live music by Andy Austin on the RiverSong Stage and fireworks. Friday brings back the well-known Teddy Bear Band. It's “bears in the air” at noon at Library Square. (Rain location is the Rec Center). The pageant, which features the announcement of the new Mr. Hutchinson and Hutchinson Woman of the Year and showcases the talents of the queen candidates is 7 p.m. at the Hutchinson High School Auditorium.
Saturday morning has traditionally been the Run by the River. This isn't happening this year. Instead, folks can sign up for the Tiger Time Challenge 7:30 a.m. Saturday, June 19, at Hutchinson High School athletic fields.
From there, activities move to West River Park. Community Day features the Kiddie Day Parade, Junior Royalty coronation and an afternoon of activities for families.
“It's Community Day now instead of Kiddie Day,” Jon said. “That's been a huge priority from the start. We knew it was the day we wanted to prioritize and expand to reach the largest possible audience. We've been planning around the weekend primarily that will impact the community the most.”
“The Beanbag tournament will be underway,” Jon said. “There will be a lot of things happening around the same time at West River Park. Josie Sanken is performing during the afternoon, food trucks will be there and both 3BC (Bobbing Bobber Brewing Co.) and Crow River Winery will be there as well.”
There will be inflatables, too.
Saturday night ends with the Queen's Dance at 8:30 p.m. at Crow River Golf Club.
Sunday is all about the Grande Day Parade, which returns this year. It begins at 1 p.m. in downtown Hutchinson. The crowning moment of Water Carnival week is the pageant at 7 p.m. Sunday at Hutchinson High School Auditorium. It's when the Royal Family shares their memories and the new Miss Hutchinson and Princess are announced. The week ends with an explosion of fireworks at 10 p.m.
FUTURE PLANS FOR TEAM BEACH
Sunday night during the Miss Hutchinson Coronation, Jon will pass the commodore torch to Ryan Elbert. That's when Jon and Laura will take a deep breath and relax.
"When we're done with Water Carnival, we'll appreciate all the free time," Laura said. "We've bought kayaks. We're excited to try that on the river in our backyard and also an upcoming trip to Duluth."
Looking back, the Water Carnival Committee successfully navigated the COVID-19 pandemic.
“A year ago, I don't think any of knew what to expect or what was going to happen,” Jon said. “We continued to work. We never got sick. We were extremely careful and followed all the guidelines.”
Both are quick to credit the many volunteers who stepped up to help in 2020 and 2021.
"We can't possibly overstate how important the support of the Water Carnival Committee and past members have helped us," Jon said. "Past commodores are helping with set up during the weekend. Keith and Tess Heikes have stepped up and taken on more. I don't think there's a way to describe how important it has been."
For the couple, it's all about giving back to their community.
“With Water Carnival, you get to see firsthand the impact of your time and what you're doing," Laura said.