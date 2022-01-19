The Hutchinson Jaycee Water Carnival Committee is seeking nominations for Mr. Hutchinson and Woman of the Year.
Nominees should be local residents 18 or older who have made significant contributions to Hutchinson. Nomination forms are available at the Hutchinson Chamber of Commerce office or can be downloaded at watercarnival.org.
Nominations must be received by March 31. Completed forms or other information about nominees can be mailed to: Don DeMeyer, vice commodore, 864 Merrill St., Hutchinson, MN 55350
For more information, call DeMeyer at 320-583-9728, or email vicecommodore@watercarnival.org.