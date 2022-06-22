The 79th annual Hutchinson Jaycee Water Carnival hosted its annual Queen Coronation Sunday night at the Hutchinson High School Auditorium. It had been an exciting week for the five queen candidates. They attended activities from Music in the Park to the Queen’s Dance greeting friends, family and well-wishers with happy smiles and plenty of enthusiasm.
Highlights of the week included the crowning of the new Miss Hutchinson Grace Borka and Princess Tatyana Beerbower. Beerbower also earned kudos as Miss Congenialty and the talent winner.
New Commodore Don DeMeyer named his vice commodore for 2022-23 — Brittany Schiller.
The Queen Coronation isn’t only about crowning the new royalty, but it is the time for the present royal family to say their thank yous and goodbyes. It included words from Commodore Ryan Elbert, new Commodore Don DeMeyer, recognition of the Water Carnival by the Minneapolis Aquatennial and the parting words of Queen Madalyn Prokosh and Princesss Maddie Fitzgerald.
Following the Queen Pageant, folks drifted to Masonic/West River Park for a sparkling end to the Water Carnival — the Sunday night fireworks show. This year, the fireworks for Thursday and Sunday were shot off from a barge in the river.
Congratulations also go to Mary Hodson, president of the Hutchinson Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism, who was named the 2022 Hutchinson Jaycee Honorary Commodore Award for selfless service and dedication to the festival.
All in all, it was a great week of family-friendly activities. As the saying goes there’s “#muchinhutch.”
For more Water Carnival photos, visit pages A6 and A7.
— Kay Johnson