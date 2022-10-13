No Lines Improv troupe

No Lines Improv is back with a an evening of improvised comedy at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Hutchinson Center for the Arts. Pictured, from left, Jill Springer, Corey Roskamp, Tom Nelson and Jody Runke.

 Submitted photo

No Lines Improv is back with its new show, “Laughtober” 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at the Hutchinson Center for the Arts. Performing is Tom Nelson, Corey Roskamp, Jody Runke and Jill Springer.

What do you need to know? Springer summed it up by saying, “We serve refreshments and we promise to make you laugh.”

Tags