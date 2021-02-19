Roughly 13 percent of McLeod County residents have received at least one of two doses of the COVID-19 vaccination as of this past week.
"That is more than the people who have tested positive for COVID-19," McLeod County Health and Human Services Director Berit Spors told commissioners. "We are starting to get on the right side of things here."
In 13 "closed pod" invite-only vaccination clinics, the county has focused on vaccinating health care workers, and moved on to vaccinating educators and child care providers. One of those clinics was held Saturday, Feb. 13 to accommodate teaching schedules. Another on Thursday, Feb. 18 administered 91 second doses. McLeod County had hoped to administer more vaccines, but received no new shipment for the week due to poor weather. The delay further compounds the frustrations of trying to administer vaccines and schedule clinics locally. Confirmation of supplies to the county often comes at the last minute.
As of Thursday, McLeod County had distributed more than 1,400 doses of vaccine. In addition, local hospitals have distributed at least 4,490 doses. At least 1,591 people have received both doses, following Thursday's clinic.
Since the start of the pandemic, McLeod County has had 3,350 confirmed cases according to state data available Thursday. Roughly two weeks prior there had been a total of 3,311, indicating the increase in cases has slowed since its spike late last year. Local deaths have reached 49.
A few weeks ago, health officials had hoped to see a more significant focus on vaccinations for residents age 65 and older, a population considered to be the most vulnerable. State data shows that as of Thursday, at least one dose of the vaccine had been distributed to 34.6 percent of residents age 65 or older in McLeod County. Many counties are ahead on that figure, including nearby Meeker County (38.8 percent), neighboring Renville County (41.2 percent), Chippewa County to the west (37 percent), Rock County to the southwest (38.8 percent) and the metropolitan Hennepin County (40 percent). Statewide, the figure is 37.9 percent.
Spors said she is aware of the disparity.
"We're really at the mercy of the federal government, to be honest," she said, "and what comes to the state. They have an equation for allocation. We just need more vaccine."
Other counties, she said, are receiving more doses, and are able to vaccinate more people. Population plays a factor in supply sent to counties, but a portion of vaccines are redirected to regional vaccination centers as well, and counties near those centers are seeing higher rates. The nearest center, Spors said, is in St. Cloud, which is in Stearns County. There, 48.7 percent of residents age 65 or older had received a vaccination as of Thursday.
Health care providers are also receiving varying vaccine doses. Hutchinson Health, which is part of Health Partners, receives more doses. But smaller providers receive less. Overall, the disparity means other counties are lagging behind even further. Neighboring Sibley County's vaccination rate for residents age 65 and older was 26.5 percent Thursday. Faribault County on Minnesota's southern border had a rate of 28 percent Thursday.
According to a metric used by Minnesota, McLeod County is beating expectations when it comes to distributing what vaccines it has. The state calls for 90 percent of vaccines received in each county to be administered within three days. As of this past week, McLeod County had administered 96 percent of vaccines received within three days of their arrival.
TOOLS TO STAY UPDATED
Despite a shortage of vaccines made available to the county, it hopes to be able to open clinics for residents age 65 and older within the next few weeks. When appointments are available, notice will be posted to the county website and to the McLeod County Public Health Facebook page. Information will also be distributed to local news sources. The county's COVID-19 information line is also available at 320-484-4369.
To stay up to date on who the county is vaccinating each week, visit the county website at tinyurl.com/3yxcp44f.
clinics will be held at the McLeod County Government Center at 520 Chandler Ave. N., Glencoe. They will typically be on Tuesdays and Thursdays, but there may be some variation depending on how many doses are made available to the county. Residents who receive a dose of the vaccine will receive the second 28 days later. A second appointment will be scheduled during the first appointment. Walk-in appointments will not be available.
Internet access will be required to sign up for a vaccination, as will an email to confirm appointments. Residents are advised to check with family and friend for help if it is needed. McLeod county is working to create a phone line for those unable to use the internet.
Once an appointment is made, residents may us Trailblazer Transit to receive a free ride. Caretakers and children may also ride along at no cost. Residents should contact Trailblazer to schedule the ride after a vaccination appointment is scheduled. call 888-743-3828. Rides are limited to bus availability, but schedule may be expanded if needed. Masks and social distancing are required on buses.
Updates can be found at tinyurl.com/44olprkk for Hutchinson health, at tinyurl.com/ako55h4t for Glencoe Regional Health and at tinyurl.com/1ai7w1u2 for Ridgeview. A state map with vaccine distributors can be found at tinyurl.com/uoogmqnt.
On Thursday, Minnesota launched its vaccine connector to try and clarify when and where vaccines are available. Find it at mn.gov/covid19/vaccine/connector/.