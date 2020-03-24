Weekend backpack food bags are available 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday at the Common Cup Office, 105 Second Ave. S.W., Hutchinson.
In the back parking lot of the Common Cup office, look for a mailbox-type box with a sign that says "Weekend Backpack Food Available Here." The weekend bags will be inside the door on the back of the box.
Only take a bag if your child has been receiving backpack food bags throughout the school year. Your child may take only one bag per week.
Common Cup asks participants to use the honor system so they can remain anonymous to volunteers. The hope is to serve as many families as possible who currently participate in the program.
For more information, call 320-587-2213 or email commoncupmn@gmail.com.