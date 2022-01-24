Amy Olson Wehseler announced she is running for McLeod County Attorney.
Wehseler has been an assistant McLeod County attorney for 23 years. Michael Junge, the current McLeod County Attorney, has said he is not filing for reelection.
"I am passionate about continuing the work of the McLeod County Attorney's Office, and I have experience in almost all areas of practice within the office, including successful prosecution of serious criminal cases," Wehseler wrote in an emailed announcement of her candidacy.
The McLeod County Attorney's Office is responsible for adult criminal prosecution, juvenile delinquency prosecution, child protection cases involving the abuse and neglect of children, civil commitments, the enforcement of child support collection, the representation of the county in civil legal matters, and more