It was Welcome Day Aug. 23 at Ridgewater College's Hutchinson campus. To celebrate the students return to campus and the start of a new semester, a variety of activities were offered including free food, giveaways and prizes, club and a community resource fair.
In case you're not familiar with the local campus, it's a student-centered educational leader focused on innovation, excellent and affordability. This was proven when Ridgewater was named the No. 1 Minnesota Community College Top 20 in the U.S. for 2020 and 2021.