The Hutchinson Senior Center is sponsoring a bus Thursday, Sept. 2, to the Minnesota State Fair. Depart 8 a.m. from the Hutchinson Event Center, 1005 State Highway 15 S., and return about 6 p.m. The fee is $25 for bus only. Gate admission is $11 for age 65 or older and $16 for people younger than 65.
"What better way to top off the summer than Senior Day at The Great Minnesota Get Together?" asked September Jacobsen, event center coordinator. "Round up your friends and relatives for a trip so cool, so comfortable, and so convenient that all your energy can be spent enjoying the fair favorites."
Register is open. To reserve your seat, stop by the event center or call 320-234-5656.