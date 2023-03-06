An Olivia man has pleaded guilty to murder.
According to the Renville County Attorney's Office, Bradley James Westphal, 38, of Olivia pleaded guilty this past week to murder in the third degree for the death of Connie Marie Havens, 56, of Olivia. His jury trial was set to begin this week.
The case began early on July 19, 2021, when officers responded to Westphal's residence regarding an unresponsive woman. She was taken to the hospital, where she later died. According to the attorney's office, Havens and her daughter had arrived at Westphal's residence the previous day.
"Mr. Westphal provided Ms. Havens with what he claimed to be Percocet. According to toxicology reports, the substance was actually fentanyl," reads a statement from the attorney's office. "In initial statements to law enforcement, Mr. Westphal stated that Ms. Havens had brought the pills to the residence herself. However, at the plea hearing, Mr. Westphal admitted to providing the pills to Ms. Havens."
According to the Renville County Attorney's Office, Westphal did not call 911 when Havens struggled to breathe, and began removing drugs and drug paraphernalia from the residence.
"Law enforcement officers recovered the drugs and drug paraphernalia from a vehicle stored on Mr. Westphal’s property," reads a statement. "Evidence obtained during the course of the investigation established that Mr. Westphal was calling various other individuals and sending Facebook messages prior to attempting to contact 911."
The Renville County Sheriff's Office and Olivia Police Department investigated the case. It was prosecuted by Derek Archambault and Andrew LeFevour of the Eckberg Lammers firm in Stillwater.
Sentencing is scheduled for May 23 at the Renville County Courthouse in Olivia. According to the attorney's office, Westphal is facing a prison sentence. Sentencing guidelines place the jail sentence for third-degree murder between seven and 13 years, depending on criminal history. The plea deal calls for a lesser sentence.
“Fentanyl is a Schedule II substance that is 80-200 times more potent as morphine," said Renville County Attorney Kelsie Kingstrom. "Fentanyl is extremely dangerous and is often being sold under the guise of other substances such as Percocet or Adderall. It is extremely imperative that residents be aware of this nationwide issue and only take medications as prescribed.”
Havens is survived by her 10 children.