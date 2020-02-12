Blame it on the weather. At least according to Andy Kosek, general manager of CreekSide Soils, Hutchinson’s city-owned composting business.
After sales of 1.45 million bags of compost and mulch in 2018, the wet weather in 2019 was partially responsible for a decline to 1.27 million bags sold, according to Kosek.
“Late snowstorms last spring shortened the window of opportunity … for the gardening season,” he said.
Despite reduced sales, the city enterprise fund still saw positive cash flow and made its usual transfers to city coffers: $55,000 to the tree disease/infestation mitigation fund and $110,000 to the general fund. To date, CreekSide has transferred $550,000 to the tree disease/infestation mitigation fund since 2010 and $1.01 million to the general fund since 2009.
Part of what helped CreekSide absorb the lower bag sales and still see positive cash flow was increased sales of bit-con, crushed blacktop and concrete material purchased by contractors and the general public. CreekSide sold 30,000 tons in 2019, up from 21,000 tons in 2018.
COMPOSTING DECLINE
Another decline Kosek sees is that of how much source-separated organic material is being collected from residents. It seems fewer people are composting, and with expensive decisions on the horizon, choices must be made about the future of the city’s organics program.
“With the facility and equipment going on 20 years old,” Kosek said, “we’re looking at some potential significant capital expenditures if we do indeed decide to continue the processing.”
CreekSide collected 2,091 tons of organic material in 2010, but each year that number has gradually shrunk and in 2019 it collected 1,489 tons of organic material. Of that organic material collected, 235 tons was screened out and sent to the landfill due to contamination or other factors that made it unusable in compost production.
With fewer people composting, the city will have to decide whether spending the money on the compositing program is as cost effective as other options such as outsourcing the compost process.
The plan now is to hire a consultant to review the city’s operations, reach out to other operations, gather that data and provide options for the city by the end of summer.
“Do we keep the curbside program but take the material, put it on a truck and send it elsewhere, let someone else process it?” Kosek said. “When it’s all said and done, we’re looking at close to $2 million in capital expenditures. Not all at once, but over time.”