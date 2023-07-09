A constructed wetland will help keep County Ditch 11 and the Winsted Lake watershed clean.
The McLeod County Board approved unanimously this past week a conservation easement between the County Ditch 11 drainage system and Winsted for drainage management. The county and city will work together to store and treat stormwater runoff through a constructed wetland.
“It’s a smaller project in the world of projects, but it’s kind of important to McLeod County,” board member Doug Krueger said. “We’ve been working on this a long time.”
The easement, which was also approved by the Winsted City Council, fulfills a requirement for a Competitive Clean Water Fund grant received by the McLeod County Soil and Water Conservation District. The county will not incur costs from the $95,000 project. The clean water funds will cover $50,000, with another $45,000 from American Rescue Act funds.
McLeod County Soil and Water District Manager Ryan Freitag said overall a quarter million dollars has been put into improving County Ditch 11 and the watershed of Winsted Lake. The wetland project was once considered “more of a dream.”
“It worked out well to work with the city on designing a constructed wetland, which will clean up the 15 acres of community that dump into this area, before it gets to the ditch and causes problems,” Freitag said.
Additional County Ditch 11 work is expected in the future.
“Hopefully (the project) can be a little bit of a model moving forward,” board member Nathan Schmalz said.