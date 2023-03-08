The city of Hutchinson has big shoes to fill.
Marv Haugen, the city's recreation facility's manager, is soon to retire after more than 42 years with the city. John McRaith, the recreation services coordinator for 41 years, also plans to retire this month.
"These are two really, really significant positions that do a lot of things for the (Parks, Recreation and Community Education) department," PRCE Director Lynn Neumann said at a Feb. 28 City Council meeting. "If you do see them out and about, do extend your congratulations to them. We are sad to see them go."
The city has said farewell to other longtime employees recently as well.
"If you throw Dolf (Moon) in there, we've lost 120 years of experience in two years over there," City Council Member Chad Czmowski said in a recent discussion, referencing the retired Parks, Recreation and Community Education director.
In addition to wrapping up its search for new employees for Haugen and McRaith's positions, the PRCE department is seeking to fill a new, full-time role. The city's added recreation programmer is a combination of two existing, part-time seasonal jobs: the aquatic center manager and the recreation specialist. The latter, Neumann said, has been vacant for awhile in preparation for expected retirements. City Administrator Matt Jaunich said the city had someone in mind for the job.
"You've lost a lot of great experience, but hopefully we'll gain some great new additions to our department," Neumann said.
The City Council unanimously approved the recreation programmer position.