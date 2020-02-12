The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for McLeod and Meeker counties. It is in effect from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12. Added to this is a Wind Chill Warning in effect from midnight tonight (Wednesday) to 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 13.
Total snow accumulation of up to one inch with wind gusts as high as 35 mph. Plan on slippery road conditions today. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous weather conditions could impact morning or evening commute.
Wind chills as low as 40 below zero are possible tonight. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. If you need to go outdoors or travel, dress appropriately and pack an emergency kit for your vehicle.
For the latest road conditions, call 5-1-1 or visit hb.511mn.org.