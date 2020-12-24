Christmas tree nativity
Merry Christmas readers!

We at the Hutchinson Leader wish you happy holidays, no matter how you choose to celebrate. While many of us may not be with family and friends this year, it's important we all do what we can to make this a joyous season.

As we considered how we could do our small part to bring cheer during this difficult Christmas, we received a poem from a Hutchinson woman named Melodye Van Houtte.

Van Houtte, 76, moved to Hutchinson about five years ago with her husband, Mo. Before moving to town, they lived many places as Mo spent more than two decades in the Air Force.

Sometime during all their travels, Melodye wrote her poem "What Christmas Should Be," and she's enjoyed sharing it with the communities they've lived in.

Unfortunately, Melodye suffered a stroke shortly after moving to Hutchinson. Despite her own challenges, she still wanted to bring Christmas joy to others by sharing her wonderful words.

Thank you Melodye, we know our readers will enjoy your poem as much as we did.

This is the story

Of a mouse family

Who found out exactly

What Christmas should be

 

Robby and Rita

Sons Ronnie and Ray

Moved into a farmhouse

One December day

 

An awful cold winter

Had force them to roam

From the berry box out in the barn

They called home

 

They moved after dinner

To their new attic place

A box filled with remnants

Of fabric and lace

 

Then when it got dark

They went off to explore

The entire farmhouse

Floor after floor

 

They checked out each bedroom

The bathroom and den

The hallway and kitchen

And the flour bin

 

In the living room

There was a beautiful site

They found there a Christmas tree

Wrapped in bright light

 

They took the grand tour

Of that wonderful tree

Checking out every branch

Seeing all they could see

 

It was covered with garland

And colored glass balls

That sprinkled bright prisms

All over the walls

 

A great shining star

Stood proudly on top

And that is where all

Of the beautiful stopped

 

And daddy and mommy

Stopped up there too

But the boys still had lots more

Exploring to do

 

So while mom and dad mouse

Rested up by the star

Their little mouse offspring

Traveled afar

 

They climbed into the toy box

Crawled up the clothes hamper

Checked out the clothes chute

And the fireplace damper

 

And as they were crawling

And climbing around

Something quite awesome

This mouse twosome found

 

A book called the Bible

Was opened up wide

And the pictures and story

They found there inside

 

Were of a small baby

Born long, long ago

And of his mommy Mary

And his daddy Joe

 

And how there was no room

For them at the inn

In the barn out behind

This child’s life did begin

 

God up in heaven

Had sent this, His son

To love and protect each of us

Everyone

 

A bright star over Bethlehem

Showed people the way

To find baby Jesus

Asleep on the hay

 

A star like the one

Up on the Christmas tree

Maybe Jesus was there too

They raced off to see

 

The star’s light filtered down

From the tree up above

Revealing a scene

Filled completely with love

 

There stood a small manger

Down under the tree

And there they all gathered

The mouse family

 

By the crib of the baby

They stood holding hands

On this holiest night

They became Jesus fans

 

They used to think Christmas

Meant Santa and toys

Given out Christmas morning

To good girls and boys

 

It can be that too

But it should be much more

It’s a time to give gifts

That don’t come from a store

 

The best gift ever given

Was when God gave his son

We too have great gifts

We can give everyone

 

Understanding, forgiveness,

Friendship and love

The same gifts we’ve been given

From God up above

 

This year the best present

For the mouse family

Was when they fount out

Just what Christmas should be