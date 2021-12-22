With the dark days of winter settling in for a long nap, it's the perfect time of year to think about finding a good book to read. Is there anything better than curling up in your favorite chair, wrapped in a blanket and opening a new book? It's the ticket to a whole different world, whether it be adventure, romance or a cookbook from a far-off land. The best part — you don't have to leave the comfort of your home and no passport is required.
I've always believed you're never alone if you have a book in your hand. Whether your favorite form is an audio book, hardcover, paperback or an e-edition, Pioneerland Library System has them all available to borrow. If you're not a reader and prefer to watch your drama on television, the library has plenty of DVDs available for all age groups. If you don't see what you want, ask at the desk because it may be available from another library.
I think libraries are the most wonderful of places. Where else can you go to access so much knowledge for free? All you need is a library card, which is available at the front desk. Show an ID and you're in the business of learning.
We're blessed to have such a beautiful library building in the best setting possible — Library Square. We can thank Andrew Carnegie for it. He provided a grant of $12,500 to build ours in 1903. When it wasn't enough money to cover the cost of the building, E.J. Stearns, library board president, got on a train and headed East to ask for more.
Carnegie built 1,700 libraries in the United States, with 65 of them in Minnesota including the former Litchfield library, which was built with a $10,000 grant from Carnegie. It opened May 12, 1904, with 900 books. From 1899 to 1917, the steel magnate contributed almost $1 million to library construction in Minnesota. The state was the eighth largest recipient of Carnegie grants in the United States.
Our local library system — Pioneerland — has 32 branch libraries in nine counties including Big Stone, Chippewa, Kandiyohi, Lac Qui Parle, McLeod, Meeker, Renville, Swift and Yellow Medicine. McLeod County libraries include branches in Hutchinson, Glencoe, Winsted and Brownton. Meeker County has libraries in Litchfield, Grove City, Dassel and Cosmos.
This raises the question how many books — in all their forms — were circulated during 2021? According to Laurie Ortega, executive director of Pioneerland, a total of 418,373 from January through November.
Like businesses everywhere, libraries weren't immune to the affects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Understandably there was a decrease in patron traffic and circulation numbers in 2020," Ortega said. "That has begun to trend upward again in 2021 — although it has not reached 2019 levels. Circulation of digital materials is up."
At this time, libraries are completely open with no mandated restrictions in place, although patrons are encouraged to mask up — in particular if they have not been vaccinated. Curbside pick-up remains available to anyone wanting that service.
So, with all those books in circulation, it raises another question: What are people reading? Thanks to Ortega, we can find out.
The folks in Willmar graciously ran a report that lists 2021's most popular books in the Pioneerland Library System. So if you're looking for something new to read or just curious to know what others are reading, here you go:
ADULT FICTION
- "The Four Winds" by Kristin Hannah
- "Dark Sky: A Joe Pickett Novel" by C.J. Box
- "Ocean Prey" by John Sandford
- "Sooley: A Novel" by John Grisham
- "This Tender Land" by William Kent Krueger
- "21st Birthday" by James Patterson and Maxine Paetro
- "Golden Girl: A Novel" by Elin Hilderbrand
- "A Gambling Man" by David Baldacci
- "Lightning Strike: A Novel" by William Kent Krueger
- "The Red Book" by James Patterson and David Ellis
ADULT NONFICTION
- "Killing the Mob: The Fight Against Organized Crime in America" by Bill O'Reilly and Martin Dugard
- "Nomadland: Surviving America in the 21st Century" by Jessica Bruder
- "Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents" by Isabel Wilkerson
- "Three Ordinary Girls: The Remarkable Story of Three Dutch Teenagers who Became Spies, Saboteurs, Nazi assassins — and WWII Heroes" by Tim Brady
- "The Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family and Defiance during the Blitz" by Erik Larson
- "Hillbilly Elegy: A Memoir of a Family and Culture in Crisis" by J.D. Vance
- "Greenlights" by Matthew McConaughey
- "Walk in My Combat Boots: True Stories from America's Bravest Warriors" by James Patterson and Matt Eversmann
- "Talking to Strangers: What We Should Know about the People We Don't Know" by Malcolm Gladwell
YOUNG ADULT
- "Smile" by Raina Telgemeier
- "One of Us is Lying" by Karen M. McManus
- "Tokyo Ghoul" by Sui Ishida
- "Blue Exorcist" by Kazue Kato
- "Firekeeper's Daughter" by Angeline Boulley
- "Red Queen" by Victoria Aveyard
- "One-Punch Man" by One, art by Yusuke Murata
- "A Good Girl's Guide to Murder" by Holly Jackson
- "Six of Crows" by Leigh Bardugo
- "Shadow and Bone" by Leigh Bardugo
JUVENILE
- "Dog Man" series written and illustrated by Dav Pilkey As George Beard and Harold Hutchins
- "Grime and Punishment" written and illustrated by Dave Pilkey as George Beard and Harold Hutchins
- "Cat Kid Comic Club" written and illustrated by Dave Pilkey as George Beard and Harold Hutchins, with color by Jose
- "Diary of a Wimpy Kid" series by Jeff Kinney
- "Rowdy Jefferson's Awesome Spooky Stories" by Jeff Kinney
- "Baby-Sitters Club" series, a graphic novel by Gale Galligan with color by Braden Lamb
- "Kristy's Great Idea," a graphic novel by Anna Martin with art by Raina Telgemeier
- "Itty-Bitty Kitten-Corn" by Shannon Hale and LeUyen Pham
- "The Ugly Truth" by Jeff Kinney
- "The Truth about Stacy" by Ann M. Martin, a graphic novel by Raina Telgemeier
For more information or to borrow these books, contact your local Pioneerland Library. In Hutchinson, call 320-587-2368 and in Litchfield, call 320-693-2483.