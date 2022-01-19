If you ask Bianca Levasseur what was the best Christmas ever, she has a quick response. It was the day she and her husband, Patrick, first held their baby boy.
Draven, who is now 7, was born in November at just 23 weeks gestation, or about 17 weeks premature. So it wasn’t until the following Dec. 24 that the Levasseurs first held their son. Bianca calls him their “miracle baby,” and for that reason holidays are extra special. They even celebrate two birthdays, the day Draven was born and his original due date in March.
“He’s a special kid,” Bianca said.
While that first Christmas spent together as a family is a memory few things could top, Bianca said this past Christmas came close thanks to the work of a nonprofit organization called Best Christmas Ever.
BCE was founded about 10 years ago with the mission of serving families that have fallen on tough times through no fault of their own. BCE representatives partner with local leaders and businesses to give these families a unique holiday experience tailored to their needs. To make it even more fun, in many cases the families have no idea they’ve been selected until BCE shows up at their home with a carload of gifts. For the Levasseurs, that day was New Year’s Day.
“My mom insisted for three weeks that she would come over on (Jan. 1),” Bianca said. “And I was like, why do you want to come over so badly? But I was like, fine, we’ll have some breakfast and a mini-Christmas, because we missed Christmas with them.”
That morning as the family gathered in the Levasseurs’ Hutchinson home, an unexpected knock came at the door. Bianca thought it might be a social worker or someone from a local church who often stops by, “but they said they were from Best Christmas Ever, and I looked at my mom and I was like, ‘You!’”
Yes, her mother had nominated the family to be a BCE recipient this year, and as it turns out, it was the second straight year they had been nominated, according to Rae Lueth, a BCE representative who grew up in Brownton and now lives in Arlington.
“They were really high on my priority list last year, but unfortunately we can’t bless every family that gets nominated,” Lueth said.
According to Lueth, one of the reasons she wanted to help the Levasseurs this year is because she also has a son who was born premature, and so their story hit home. She was also familiar with Bianca and knew of her passion for helping others, even though she has needs herself.
“The very first time I ever communicated with her was because she was doing a clothing drive for someone who lost everything in a fire,” Lueth said. “So what goes around, comes around.”
Tears of joy
Bianca had heard of BCE before from her mother, but now the group was at her front door unloading boxes of gifts.
“They just started piling all these presents in my house, and every time I thought they were done they just kept bringing more in,” she said.
As surprised and grateful as Bianca and her husband were, for Draven it was as if he had been delivered to Santa’s own workshop.
“He kept saying, ‘Are those all for me? Is that one mine? Who’s is that? Does mommy get a present?’” Bianca said. “He was super excited, but once he found out he got inflatables, it was the best Christmas ever.”
Among the boxes of toys were two new lawn inflatables, which are a particular favorite of Draven’s because he likes to watch them inflate and deflate. And yes, BCE did have presents for his mom and dad, including a new stove. But the gift that meant the most to the Laveasseurs was a wheelchair ramp, something Bianca had been trying unsuccessfully to get through the state for years.
“The moment I heard they were getting him a wheelchair ramp, I started crying because I was just so happy,” she said. “I would call the county once or twice a month just to ask where we were at for two years, and it was just exhausting and I felt I bothered them too much.”
Due to his premature birth, Draven has “a lot of diagnoses,” according to his mom, but his seizures are the most severe. He has three or four mini or absence seizures a week, during which he blanks out for a short time and then starts back up where he left off. But every few months he has larger clusters of seizures that can last up to 45 minutes and leave him unable to speak or walk for a week. A wheelchair is needed following those larger seizures, and as he gets older it gets more difficult to move him in and out of their home without a ramp.
One of the things BCE does when it’s gathering information about recipients is ask the nominator for ideas for “life-changing” gifts, Lueth said, and that’s what the ramp was for the Levasseurs.
“It’s the largest gift we gave them,” Lueth said. “I did not know the hardship they had gone through to get one. That was really surprising and a really cool moment for me to learn that we were able to come through for something she was trying so hard to get.”
With all the Levasseurs have gone through, including frequent trips to the ER and a recent trip to Gillette Children’s hospital in St. Paul, Bianca admits that she was afraid they wouldn’t be able to give Draven a good Christmas this year. But with the help of Lueth, BCE members and people in the community, the Levasseurs celebrated a Christmas they won’t soon forget.
“I would say (Best Christmas Ever) is probably one of the most giving and wonderful organizations I’ve ever seen,” Bianca said.