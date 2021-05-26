There’s something about the unknown, that bump in the night or the unexpected click of a door latch that grabs our attention and launches our imaginations into overdrive.
If you’re a fan of the unexpected, don’t miss Hidden Hutchinson: A Historical Walking Tour of the Hidden Secrets in Downtown Hutchinson. You might scratch your head and wonder, “What secrets?” But that’s the point of the tour. Sign up and find out.
Hosting this event 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, June 22, is Historic Hutchinson, the local preservation group founded in 1999 with the mission to preserve and protect Hutchinson’s living and structural history. So far, it’s done its purpose proud.
Thanks to the group’s efforts, brick and mortar projects have included the Harrington-Merrill House, St. John’s Episcopal Church, and the Great Northern Depot. It is also responsible for saving the Hager Jewelry clock on Main Street, repainting the Quast Furniture sign at the corner of Main Street and Second Avenue, conducting historic tours of Hutchinson, establishing a local registry of significant places, creating a historic walking tour of Hutchinson, and launching an annual living history tour at Oakland Cemetery. Not bad for a group that seldom numbers more than 20 or so members.
The Hidden Hutchinson tour starts at Art’s Place, 35 First Ave. S.W. Light refreshments will be served. Tickets are $25 and available for purchase at the Hutchinson Center for the Arts or tinyurl.com/45v9d77w. The 1-mile walk includes uneven surfaces and stairs. All proceeds from this event will go toward Historic Hutchinson projects.
For more information about Historic Hutchinson, its projects and volunteering, call Mary Christensen, president, through the art center at 320-587-7278. You can also “like” the group on Facebook to see updates, events and Hutchinson history.