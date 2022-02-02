What goes around comes around for Hutchinson graduate Ben Jenum. He was part of the ensemble cast for the Hutchinson Theatre Company’s production of “The Big Five-Oh!” in 2014. Fast forward seven years, and he’s now directing the comedy for Litchfield Community Theatre.
The play has “legs,” meaning it has stood the test of time. Its staying power is due to its subject — a funny and sometimes touching story of a man turning 50. The plot centers around George Thomas, who is having a tough week. So far, his dog is sick, his son is a slacker, and his daughter wants to marry a Republican. Plus he has a neurotic wife and a widowed neighbor who provide even more challenges.
The four-show run opens at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, with additional shows at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 6, and 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, all at the Bernie Aaker Auditorium in Litchfield. See sidebar for ticket information.
While this is the first time Jenum has taken on the role of director in a community theater production, he’s a familiar face to Hutchinson and Litchfield theatergoers. He’s appeared in the Hutchinson productions of “The Big Five-Oh!” and “Putnam County Spelling Bee,” as well as the Litchfield stage shows of “Beauty and the Beast,” “Seussical: The Musical,” “The Sound of Music” and “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.”
Directing was always something on his radar, but it became reality after speaking with one of the board members before the Watercade Parade this past summer.
“We started looking at show possibilities,” he said. “‘Big Five-Oh!’ came to mind. It’s one of the most memorable and funny shows I’ve been in. It has a small cast, simple set — a great starter show for somebody like me to try my hand at directing. It’s proven to be true.”
While Jenum has had plenty of experience as an actor, it’s all new being in charge. He admitted there were times when he felt like he was running around like a chicken with its head cut off. So far, he’s discovering there are so many more technical aspects that go into creating a show such as finding a person to run the lights, finding someone to run the sound, finding someone to build the set, finding the furniture for the set and the list goes on and on.
“There’s a lot of things that go into (it) when you don’t think about it when you’re a performer,” he said.
While directing his first show is a time-consuming project, he’s juggling it with starting coursework on his master’s degree in special education. He is enrolled in an online program offered through the University of North Dakota.
In addition, he works in the Before School program and is the fourth-and fifth-grade art specialist at Park Elementary in Hutchinson.
“I didn’t know what to expect at the start of the year,” he said, “but I’m really enjoying it. I enjoy seeing the creative side of kids and I know every fourth- and fifth-grader in the school. I can’t go anywhere in town without running into someone I know — at Target, the grocery store, the gas station.”
Jenum’s jam-packed schedule came to a screeching halt earlier this month when he started feeling ill. He took a COVID test Jan. 17 and it came back positive.
It’s a credit to Jenum and the cast that they have been able to continue to rehearse without his in-person presence.
“I’m glad we can operate somewhat remotely,” he said. “The symptoms have hit me hard. It’s awful. It’s not something you want to come down with.”
Jenum has been able to watch some of the rehearsals via the FaceTime app. Fortunately, the actors are at the point where they’re “off the book” meaning they aren’t reading from their scripts anymore. He can send the producer and lead cast member notes about what scenes to run and to remind everyone to use their props and remember their cues and stage entrances. So far, it’s worked.
Next up for the 25-year-old director is potentially a return to acting. When he heard Litchfield native and well-known director Tim Nelson was returning this summer to director Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Cinderella,” Jenum admitted that he’s thinking about auditioning because he’d like to work with the director.
Nelson most recently directed and composed the musical “Litchfield is Our Home,” which highlighted the city’s finest during the town’s 150th anniversary in 2019.
FROM THE CAST
Brian Wilson who plays the lead role of George is performing in his sixth show with Litchfield Community Theatre.
“All three of my children graduated from Litchfield High School, although I now live in St. Cloud,” Wilson said. “In addition, I have been on stage in Hutchinson with director Ben Jenum. Working with a known commodity is a thing.”
Some might say Jenum found an exact fit for George in Wilson. Remarkably, the actor and character have much in common: They are both college professors — George of sociology and Brian of accounting. As professors they both work on publishing peer-reviewed journal articles. They both worked in their respective fields for 15 years before beginning their teaching careers. They both completed graduate work as working adults. They both have grown children and are in long-term, committed relationships with their spouses. They also share popping their knees when they stand up and are semi-easily irritated. Plus they prefer dogs over cats. They share issues with cholesterol and triglycerides and receive frequent mailings from AARP.
So far, Wilson is enjoying the acting experience, describing it as a “great cast.”
“The stage allows the actor to do and say things that one may think in life, but have the discretion to not verbalize,” he said.
Kylie Guggemos plays the role of Julie Thomas, George’s 25-year-old daughter. It was Jenum’s involvement that drew her to audition for “The Big Five-Oh!” Last fall, she appeared with him in Litchfield Opera House’s production of “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.” She thought he was a fun person and she was interested in a larger role.
Guggemos said she shares Julie’s “very sarcastic and spicy” personality traits.
“Julie loves to harass her brother and so do I,” she said. “She is impulsive, which I can be as well, but I would never get engaged to a 44-year-old Republican.”
Like Wilson, she’s enjoying the show — and more than any other — because it has helped her grow her acting skills.
“I love the older cast,” Guggemos said. “I love my role and the character I am allowed to play.”
Taking on the role of George’s neurotic wife, Marie, is Mashell Bjorge.
“Marie and I are very similar in our devotion to our families,” she said. “Because she grew up in the shadow of a sister whom everyone doted on, she became a bit of a pleaser, and it shows in how she takes care of and indulges her family. She’s a bit gullible, and those who love her know this, and sometimes use it to their advantage. She’s also a loyal friend.”
Being part of this cast is proving to be a positive experience. She’s enjoyed getting to know the cast members.
“We find ourselves laughing a lot,” she said.
Jodi Findley plays the role of Kathy Walters, a neighbor of George’s. She auditioned because it sounded like a fun play to do and she thought working with Jenum would be a great experience.
“I also thought it would be an awesome thing to be able to help bring laughter to people and put a bright spot in their day,” she said. “Kathy is a 65-year-old widow who carries around her dead husband’s urn,” Findley said. “Like Kathy, I may appear sweet and innocent but my family and friends tell me otherwise.”
Findley has done a musical before, but “The Big Five-Oh!” is her first play.
“This group has been so much fun to work with providing much laughter every night,” she said.
Emma Rothstein is playing the role of Sara Donovan, a student of George’s. She auditioned because she thought it would be fun to try a show that isn’t a musical.
Like Brian Wilson as George, Jenum found a perfect dupe for Donovan in Findley.
“Sara and I are basically the same person,” she said.
Like her castmates, Findley has enjoyed the experience and called Jenum “a great director.”
What drew Aidan Berube to this play is that he doesn’t want to miss an opportunity to do a stage production, so he takes every chance that comes along. Berube plays the role of Eric Thomas, George’s 22-year-old slacker son.
“When I had heard about this play I thought that it would be different and that I would like to try it,” he said.
When it comes to shared traits, Berube said he and his character both love music, they both play drums, piano and love to sing. They also enjoy some days of just not wanting to do anything.
“My experience so far has been really great and I have come to love the show very much and find it super funny,” he said. “Also everyone in the cast is great and we all have a good time together.”
Rounding out the cast is Rick Beecroft who plays Douglas, Julie’s fiancee. “I have been in some plays in the past and wanted to get back into it,” he said. “Having just turned 50, the title intrigued me.”
While some actors are polar opposites of their characters, that isn’t true in this case.
“Douglas is a thoughtful, conservative person who works in the political arena,” Beecroft said. “We are very similar in that respect.”
While theater work is time consuming, Beecroft said it’s rewarding too, so far he’s been able to combine fun with hard work.
With Jenum expecting to return to rehearsals this week, the cast will have their director in-house to help fine-tune their performances for opening night — Saturday, Feb. 5.
“I hope everyone enjoys the show,” he said. “It’s been a labor of love creating.”