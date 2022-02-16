There’s big things happening at Wheel and Cog Children’s Museum of Hutchinson. Thanks in part to multiple grants it has received, the popular indoor play area at the Hutchinson Mall is expanding with more space and more hands-on fun for families to enjoy.
“We wanted to expand it to allow more families to come in at once, and to try to get more people to come in from out of town, making it worth a longer visit,” said manager Ashley Nelson. “Instead of just a three-hour visit, come and play with us for five hours.”
Nelson said plans for the museum to expand into an adjacent, vacant space started this past December, and in mid-January they became a reality. The response has been positive so far, as museum visitors who come from all over Minnesota appreciate the extra room to burn out energy in the winter.
“I love it,” said Mikayla Hansen, who lives in Cosmos but has been a Wheel and Cog member for the past four years. “I have 1-year-old twins, too, and the bigger baby area is really nice.”
“They keep expanding, and that gives them the opportunity to have all the things that they rotate and make them available. And it gives more space for more families,” said Tess Davis of Hutchinson, another museum member.
Play time is learning time for children, and along with the extra space, the museum has plans for new exhibits such as a full-service vehicle repair shop. Children will be able to change the tires, oil, spark plugs and more on a 6-foot play car. The museum hopes it not only introduces children to other workforce fields, but also fosters heightened car care and safe driving habits.
The new exhibits are expected in March and April.
“We aren’t set on plans for anything else, but there’s definitely other things coming in,” Nelson said. “We’re moving the museum all different places.”
Adults will also appreciate more practical additions to the museum, such as a bathroom, nursing and changing rooms.
“There is some excitement about the bathroom being in here so (families) don’t have to walk all the way through the mall,” Nelson said. “We did receive a grant for a new nursing room, so the nursing room and changing room will be all changed as well. It’s going to be more focused on helping women be open to (nursing) here and make it easier for them to come in often.”
Like many businesses, the museum has had to deal with closures and regulations related to COVID-19 during the past two years. But it appears Wheel and Cog is emerging from the pandemic in good shape, taking on an estimated 50 new members each month, Nelson said. And she assured parents that the museum is still practicing thorough cleaning measures to provide a fun, healthy space for children to play.
“We can ensure that we’re cleaning deeply every night, and that everything is getting clean once kids touch it,” Nelson said.
For more information about museum hours or becoming a member, visit wheelandcog.com.