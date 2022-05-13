Who needs a car or truck when you can drive a tractor to school? That's what was going on Friday at Hutchinson High School. Whether it was the student's tractor or belonged to his parents or grandparents, it was fun to watch as community members did a double take as they drove by or took a swing through the parking lot to get a closer look.
"With all the negative in the world today it was just an uplifting thing that these kids were able to enjoy doing and it was fun to see all the smiles on their faces as they were doing it," Danelle Wiggert said. "Great outcome on a beautiful day."
— Kay Johnson