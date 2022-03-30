It’s not every day Paul Otte, director of the Crow River Singers, gets to talk to a celebrity, but that’s what happened to him recently.
The community choir is performing “Cheers! Featuring Songs from TV Shows” for its spring concerts. Otte wanted to use “It’s a Jungle Out There,” the theme from “Monk,” so he went online to find the number to call to secure permission.
“Somebody answered: ‘Hi, this is Randy,’” Otte recalled. “I almost fell off my chair.”
Otte had connected directly with Randy Newman, Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter and composer of the “Monk” theme song.
“You expect with a musical big shot like Randy Newman, you’d get a secretary or something,” Otte said. “I told him I appreciated his music. I told him about our concert, television themes, theme from ‘Monk.’ I told him I’d like to arrange it for the men of the choir to sing at our concert. He was delighted. He said, ‘That’s a good idea.’ I asked him how I would go about getting permission. ‘Just go ahead,’ Newman said. ‘It’s OK with me.’ He was very friendly. He thought it was delightful that we would use the ‘Monk’ song in an arrangement for a choir concert. Apparently it had never been done before.”
The spring concerts mark another first for Otte — it’s become a family affair. He is performing with his grandson Victor Otte, who is also the grandson of CRS member Brian Brosz. The Hutchinson High School sophomore is playing percussion. He stepped in when longtime percussionist John Beck was unable to perform with the choir due to other commitments.
“Victor said he’s enjoying it. That’s good,” Otte said.
ABOUT THE CONCERTS
This spring’s concerts feature a variety of television theme songs from popular shows featuring stars such as Roy Rogers and Mary Tyler Moore to hits including “Bonanza,” “Green Acres,” “Gilligan’s Island,” “The Golden Girls” and “Cheers.”
“Most of them are 20, 30, 50 years old, probably because TV themes today seem to be more instrumental,” Otte said. “Many of them have no lyrics, so you’re stuck as choir director. Most of the songs that have lyrics are the older TV shows such as ‘Friends.’ If you work at it, you can find ‘Cheers’ on TV somewhere. There’s a few of them still playing.”
When it comes to favorite theme songs, Otte said his is “The Hands of Time” from “Brian’s Song,” a 1971 ABC Movie of the Week that recounts the life of Chicago Bears football player Brian Piccolo (played by James Caan) and his friendship with Gale Sayers (played by Billy Dee Williams). Piccolo was stricken with terminal cancer after turning pro in 1965.
“It’s a great movie,” Otte said.
In an interesting twist, this concert was originally to be performed in spring 2020, but it was canceled due to the pandemic.
“We skipped the spring and fall 2020 concerts, and the 2021 spring concert,” Otte said. “We returned in-person for the fall 2021 concert.”
The three-concert hiatus has affected the size of the choir. It once had more than 40 members, now the count is around 25.
“It’s a small choir,” Otte said. “I’m sure there are some choir members who didn’t feel comfortable for rehearsals because they were concerned about COVID. We practiced in a larger room, so we were able to do some social distancing. We’re quite a bit smaller than past years.”
Otte credited Holly Dapper, the coordinator for Crow River Singers, for getting the word out and managing rehearsals.
“We couldn’t do it without her,” he said.
With the opening up of COVID restrictions, Otte’s glad people are starting to regain their interest in singing in a community choir.
“Music plays a big part in the lives of almost everybody,” he said. “We listen to it on the radio or in church. The idea behind a community choir is to give back to the world of music. I would hope as time passes, the choir increases in numbers again.”