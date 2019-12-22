If you're not out canvassing the town for last-minute Christmas shopping on Dec. 24, you can take a break and enjoy a free holiday movie with a side of seasonal cheer.
Century 9, 766 Century Ave. S.W., Hutchinson, is showing "White Christmas" and "The Grinch Who Stole Christmas" at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 24. It's free and everyone is welcome.
Doors open at 9:15 a.m. The concession stand will be available for treats, plus Santa is planning to stop by for free coffee, cider and cookies in the lobby.
As part of the festivities, guests are invited to help restock the McLeod Emergency Food Shelf by making a nonperishable food item or cash donation.
Hosting free holiday movies has become a tradition at Century 9. Due to its popularity in Hutchinson, Odyssey Entertainment expanded it to most of its other markets in 2018.
“This can be a stressful time of year for many people and we find patrons like to come and relax with family and friends for a free movie,” said Gary Westmark, vice president of operations and marketing for Odyssey Entertainment, in an earlier Leader interview. “Many make it a yearly thing to come. It is also a way for us to say ‘thank you’ to our patrons for being so good to us throughout the year.”
The hardest part of this event is choosing which film to see. For classic movie fans, it's not a question: "White Christmas" would get the nod.
The 1954 musical stars Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye, Rosemary Clooney and Vera-Ellen. It also features the songs of Irving Berlin including a new version of the title song "White Christmas," which was introduced by Crosby in the 1942 film "Holiday Inn." The song went on to win an Academy Award for Best Original Song in 1942. Another song from the film, "Count Your Blessings," also received an Oscar nomination in the Best Song category.
For Dr. Seuss fans, "The Grinch," an animated version of the Dr. Seuss classic tale, will be their choice of movies.
In this 3D computer-animated Christmas comedy-drama, the reclusive Grinch who has a heart that is "two sizes too small" decides to steal Christmas from Whoville. When the Grinch discovers Christmas is not centered on presents, he joins the festivities and opens his heart to friends and their friendship.
For more information, visit Century 9's Facebook page or call 320-849-3051.