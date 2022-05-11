Love mysteries? If so, don’t miss the presentation: “After the Winter: 6 Mysteries to Solve with Arthur Norby” at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 18, at the Litchfield Public Library Meeting Room. The library’s Mystery Book Club is hosting the event.
The 84-year-old native Minnesotan is the author of seven mysteries featuring protagonist Tom Hall, with the stories taking place in Montevideo. If you’re a fan, there’s good news. He’s about halfway through his eighth book, with the hope of publishing it next year.
Norby wrote his first mystery in winter of 1989-90 with a desire to connect with his own roots. He drew upon a story his dad often told of a young man during the 1930s who was arrested and convicted of murder. The book introduces protagonist Tom Hall, who came to town from Ohio to retrieve his brother’s body. While Hall’s there, he solves the mystery of who killed Ernie.
“I connected with my own roots,” Norby said. “Most interesting to me was that I finished putting the text in a word processor (program), I didn’t know how to use in 1990. I had a friend print it out and I put it in a three-ring binder and kept it for 24 years.”
When Norby turned 75, he decided if he was ever going to publish his mystery novel, he better get at it. He self-published it through Amazon on Demand, releasing “The Deadly Winter” in 2014.
When it comes to popular fiction, the No. 1 category is romance followed by mystery. What is the appeal? Likeable characters, a story hook that grabs you, suspenseful pacing and a satisfying ending.
Norby likes to say his books contain “a little lust, love and murder.”
“I like mysteries,” he said. “I’ve found so many popular mystery writers are very formulistic. You know right from the beginning who killed who. I suppose the formula for my writing, is the same as my paintings. I want every story to be totally different from the one before it. The only things that stay the same is the location — Minnesota — and the protagonist Tom Hall.”
PLANNING AN AUTHOR VISIT
Author visits come about in a variety of ways. In this case, Norby reached out to Elizabeth Cronk, Meeker County head librarian.
“He was going to be in Minnesota in mid-May and he really wanted to do a book event with his mysteries in Litchfield since he graduated from high school here,” Cronk said. “Since one of the days he suggested was the day the Mystery Book Club meets, I asked the library staff person who leads that if the group would be interested in reading one of his books and having him come. A few of the members read one of his mysteries after that to see what they thought, and they agreed they would enjoy having him come to talk to them. The meeting will be open to anyone, not just people who typically come to that book club.”
Norby is a versatile artist who writes books, paints and sculpts. He’s probably best known for creating the Korean War Veterans Memorial, northeast of the Veterans Service Building, 20 E. 12th St., St. Paul.
When it comes to writing, Norby published his first mystery, “The Deadly Winter” in 2014. From there, he went on to write and self-publish: “The Legacy of Maximillian Bauer” (2019); “Killing Adam,” (2020); “Vendetta” (2021); “We All Die Alone” (2021); “The House on Windemere Road” (2021); and “The Money Game” (2021).
He has also written his life’s story titled “The Artist You Never Knew: Autobiography of Arthur Norby.” He talked about this book during his 2019 visit to the Litchfield Public Library.
Norby credited his friends, Joe and Nancy Paddock, for encouraging him to write his biography. Joe told him, “I think a lot of younger artists would benefit from the story of your life.”
He started writing his memoir in June 2018 and finished in December. He self-published it through Amazon on Demand, with the finished book available in late May 2019. Norby published an earlier book in 2002 about his work titled “Journey. The Art of Arthur H. Norby.”
IN THE BEGINNING
Norby was born and raised in the small town of Montevideo in western Mnnesota. He started drawing before kindergarten and has never stopped.
“My only art experience in school was in seventh grade,” he said. “There were three segments and I failed one of them. I never had good exposure to art growing up. I’m self-taught. If someone had given me the right encouragement drawing pictures, I would have become an artist earlier and had a better life.”
After graduating from Litchfield High School in 1955, he tried a variety of careers ranging from 10 years in the U.S. Navy and selling insurance to owning a sporting goods store.
Nothing really worked for him, so in 1976 he gave himself one year to work as an artist.
“There have been some struggles,” he said. “I was really poor for the first 20 years. In 1996, I was chosen in a national competition to design the Minnesota Korean War Veterans Memorial. That was the turning point. Prior to that I had done five large-scale bronzes that were mostly in private collections. The next 10 years, I was in demand.”
Norby credited his time selling insurance for providing him with business training that he could apply to his growing art career.
“It helped me to think of better ways to market my work,” he said. “Making art is simple. Making a living is difficult. I opened my first art gallery in 1979 in Willmar. I have had eight formal art galleries as I progressed in my career.”
Home for the native Minnesotan is Chandler, Arizona, a suburb southeast of Phoenix. Norby described it in relation to the proximity of Richfield and Bloomington to Minneapolis. He lives in a golf resort, which he shares with a lot of Minnesotans.
He makes it back to his home state as often as he can because he has family in Litchfield, New London, Willmar and the Twin Cities.
“I’m a Minnesotan no matter where I spend my retirement years,” Norby said.