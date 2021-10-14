Will McLeod County or its cities be redistricted in 2022? Time will tell.
The McLeod County Board reviewed this past week census data for 2010-2020, as well as a historical perspective dating back to 1960. Information presented by McLeod County Auditor-Treasurer Connie Kurtzweg showed:
- 1960: a population of 24,401
- 1970: an increase of 13.36% to 27,662
- 1980: an increase of 7.21% to 29,657
- 1990: an increase of 8% to 32,030
- 2000: an increase of 8.95% to 34,898
- 2010: an increase of 5.02% to 36,651
- 2020: an increase of 0.33% to 36,771
Kurtzweg described the increases from 1980 to 2000 as "average," and regarding the most recent increase of 120 residents she said "we pretty much stayed the same."
The largest increase of population by percentage was in Lester Prairie. The city grew from 1,730 residents in 2010 to 1,894 in 2020, an increase of 9.48%.
"A couple of other highs are probably where you would expect," Kurtzweg said. "Glencoe (Precinct) 1 rose 5.42%, Hutchinson (Precinct) 1 rose 6.4%."
Glencoe Precinct 1 grew by 76 residents, from 1,401 to 1,477. Hutchinson Precinct 1 grew by 295 residents, from 4,681 to 4,976. Hutchinson Precinct 2 lost 80 residents, changing from 4,814 to 4,734. Hutchinson Precinct 3 grew by 206 residents, from 4,683 to 4,889.
The city of Stewart lost 14.36% of its population, the biggest loss in the county, changing from 571 residents to 489. Other notable losses were in Bergen Township, which changed from 1,006 residents to 910, a 9.54% decline, and Sumter Township, which changed from 535 residents to 486, a loss of 9.16%.
The county's five districts each hold about 20% of the population, with District 1 (up 409) having the most residents at 7,763 (21.11%) and District 3 (down 463) having the least residents at 6,891 (18.74%). Board Chair Doug Krueger asked what kind of change would trigger redistricting.
"You have to wait because first the feds have to redistrict, then the state has to redistrict in conformance with the fed redistricting," said McLeod County Attorney Michael Junge. "Then we have to redistrict in conformance with the state redistricting."
The deadline for congressional and legislative plans to be complete is Feb. 15, 2022. The precinct and city deadline is March 29, 2022, and the county commissioner deadline is April 26, 2022.
"The county can redistrict even if not mandated," Kurtzweg said.
Junge said one change may come about due to a push to keep communities in one state district. For instance, Hutchinson is split along State Highway 15 for its congressional districts, with Rep. Dean Urdahl representing 18A and Rep. Glenn Gruenhagen representing 18B.
"They may try to put those cities into the same legislative districts," Junge said. "If they do that, you may have to do something."