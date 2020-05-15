With the dog days of summer approaching and many things canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, some may wonder when, if ever, the Hutchinson Aquatic Center plans to open.
The answer, according to Dolf Moon, the city’s director of Parks, Recreation and Community Education, is not as crystal clear as the pool’s water.
“The biggest piece is, what is the governor’s executive order migrating to,” Moon said. “That sets in a series of planning that we need to look into.”
As Gov. Tim Walz continues to adjust his executive orders, that will be the leading determination of when the pool can open, along with many other PRCE summer offerings such as softball and baseball leagues. He recently announced the end of his stay-at-home order this past weekend, and gatherings of 10 or fewer people are once again allowed, but that’s a far cry from what is needed to open the pool or begin other activities.
But even if Walz ended all restrictions June 1, the pool still couldn’t open the next day.
“You just don’t fill up a several hundred thousand gallon pool in a day,” he said. “It’s about a 10-day process. You’re using water out of a fire hydrant that’s coming in at 50 degrees, and the bathers like it at 70 degrees or higher. So you have to start filtering your water and bringing the temp up, and that’s about a two-week process.”
So the earliest the aquatic center would open at this point is June 15, but filling the pools isn’t the only issue. There’s also the matter of hiring workers. Moon said it takes about 70-80 people to fully staff the aquatic center for the summer. Many are students home from college who may have to find other jobs rather than wait for the pool to open. If that’s the case and the aquatic center isn’t fully staffed when it opens, some of its amenities may not be available, such as the zip line, diving boards or slides.
As Moon and PRCE staff look ahead and try to plan for all contingencies, they are considering options such as opening the pool at a reduced occupancy level, or only opening a portion of the pool. They are also looking at alternatives for admission. A season pass may not provide the necessary value if the season starts late, so staff are looking at only selling daily admission passes, or small packages such as 10 days worth of admission passes.
Moon is also considering what to do about swimming lessons if the aquatic center doesn’t open for awhile. He said staff are looking at the possibility of lessons at Jerry Carlson Pool in the middle school.
While doing all of this planning, PRCE staff are also keeping up with Minnesota Department of Health guidelines for sanitization and best practices.
“We’d like to be open, we just want to make sure it’s a safe experience for our users and our staff,” Moon said.
As with all contingency plans, Moon said there is also the possibility that there may not be an aquatic center season this summer. The Fourth of July is tentatively set as the final possible date to open. After that, the season would be canceled.
An early July start would allow for a six-week season. That would be about half of the aquatic center’s typical season, but still salvageable.
After the Fourth of July, however, the issue again becomes staffing, plus attendance usually begins to wane.
“Typically, around Aug. 10, which is about six weeks from the Fourth of July, we start seeing — some colleges start a little earlier — kids start dropping out,” Moon said. “So out of our 70 people, the number starts going down around Aug. 10.”