McLeod County will save big on an economic development project thanks to a grant it won from the Department of Employment and Economic Development.
The Transportation Economic Development Infrastructure Program grant of $750,000 will be used to extend County Road 5 through a business park on the south side of Winsted. According to an announcement from DEED, “The expansion will provide 120 additional acres in the park and provide better access to existing businesses such as Millerbernd Manufacturing and RAM. Those two businesses will retain and create 625 jobs and increase tax base by $28 million in five years.”
McLeod County Public Works Director John Brunkhorst said the joint project with Winsted is planned for 2023 and estimated to cost $3 million.
“The city’s planned economic growth and industrial park expansion was a key to us being successful obtaining the grant,” he said. “The $750,000 will reduce our original planned state aid and local option sales tax fund allocations, making them available for other projects.”
Winsted City Administrator Adam Birkholz said that in addition to creating a better throughway from County Road 1 to County Road 9, the construction will remove substantial traffic from Baker Avenue, which runs by the city’s southernmost residential area.
“The connecting highway and the roadway infrastructure will allow us to continue to develop our industrial park, to bring more access,” Birkholz said. “It will also allow us to bring utilities throughout the industrial park.”
The project, which is expected to grow the tax base of the city and county, was somewhat contingent upon grant assistance, he added.
The Winsted project is one of five that won support from TEDI. Overall, the collaboration is meant to broaden economic development in the state. Other awards went to Dayton ($1 million), Chaska ($487,600), Renville County ($200,000) and Big Stone County ($462,400).