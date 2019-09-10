If you like beer, wine and spirits, or helping out a local foundation — or both — there’s an event for you in Winsted next weekend.
Funds raised by the Winsted Craft Beer Festival go to the Adult Training and Habilitation Center, better known as the ATHC, which has locations in Hutchinson and Winsted.
“We work with 140 disabled adults,” said Tom Ollig, foundation director for ATHC. “Our job is to help them find work.”
Work is brought to the facilities, but ATHC finds opportunities around the county as well.
“In many cases our staff go with them,” Ollig said.
The Beer Festival, which has been an annual event since 2014, is 2-5:30 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 14, at the Winstock Grounds in Winsted.
“We have about 500 people who attend,” Ollig said. “Everything is under large tents, so if it rains you won’t get wet.”
Twenty beer and wine vendors will keep the event lively along with live music from South 40, a 1990s and older country music band with a kick. There will also be food available to purchase. Tickets to the festival are $25 and can be found at winstedbrewfest.com. Tickets can also be purchased at the gate for $35.
Money raised for ATHC will help maintain its buildings.