The 2020 Winstock Country Music Festival is canceled.
"We held out on making this decision as long as we could, but we realize people need to adjust their plans accordingly," said Dave Danielson, chairman of the Winstock Country Music Festival Committee, in a press release posted on Facebook. "With the COVID-19 pandemic, there are just too many unknowns with what the world will look like by June. As much as it hurts us to postpone Winstock, we think it's the right thing to do."
Winstock is an annual fundraising event for Holy Trinity Schools in Winsted.
"This is a tough one," Danielson said. "Without Winstock in June, it is going to be very hard financially on Holy Trinity Schools."
Although this year's event is canceled, the 27th annual Winstock Country Music Festival is technically postponed to June 18-19, 2021. That means all tickets and camping orders placed at last year's event or through Winstock's online/phone ordering system for Winstock this year will be valid next year.
The Winstock committee is also working with artist management in Nashville to keep the same artist lineup for next year.
Fans who have placed orders with Winstock will receive correspondence via U.S. Mail within the next 7-10 days with additional information on their tickets/camping. As organizers work through additional details, the Winstock website will also be updated accordingly.
"This is something we have never had to deal with," Danielson said. "We are asking for everyone's patience and support as we work through this to make sure to take care of our fans in the best manner possible."
The Winstock Country Music Festival Committee said the phone information line and email is manned by volunteers. To avoid it being overwhelmed, they ask fans to refrain from calling or emailing at this time, and wait for the communication via U.S. Mail.
