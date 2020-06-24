There's good news for country music fans. All 11 national acts including headliners Luke Combs and Darius Rucker have signed to perform June 18-19 at Winstock 2021.
"We are incredibly proud to not only bring the exact same lineup that was scheduled for this year to perform at Winstock in 2021, but also offer a special ticket price and no service fees through July 15," said Dave Danielson, Winstock Country Music Festival chairman.
Joining Combs and Rucker at Winstock '21 will be Big & Rich with Cowboy Troy, Brett Eldredge, Chris Janson, Runaway June, Shenandoah, Phil Vassar, Drew Baldridge, Lainey Wilson, Drew Parker, Eric Chesser, Jake Nelson, Up South, and Bobby Vandell's Real Men of Country.
For more information, visit winstockfestival.com.or call 320-485-4287.