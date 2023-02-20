Many in the rural areas are seeing a lot of white-tailed deer activity in their yards. The animals are gathering by grain bins, bird feeders, and picking at the bushes and young trees around homes. They’re scrounging for food. The farm sites and rural residences make it easier to find.

According to Cory Netland, area wildlife supervisor for the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, the reasons for seeing so much movement are twofold: “There’s a high population of deer in the region due to the lack of predators and the deep snow. Deer don’t like it. Once they have established a path, they won’t leave it. They’ll use it all winter.”

