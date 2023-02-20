Many in the rural areas are seeing a lot of white-tailed deer activity in their yards. The animals are gathering by grain bins, bird feeders, and picking at the bushes and young trees around homes. They’re scrounging for food. The farm sites and rural residences make it easier to find.
According to Cory Netland, area wildlife supervisor for the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, the reasons for seeing so much movement are twofold: “There’s a high population of deer in the region due to the lack of predators and the deep snow. Deer don’t like it. Once they have established a path, they won’t leave it. They’ll use it all winter.”
Netland said the heavy, wet snow that came earlier this winter and then froze up is causing issues for the wildlife — especially white-tailed deer.
“It has been one of the toughest in a while,” he said.
Netland goes on to explain why deer are affected the most this winter.
“Deer need to eat more calories due to their size to stay warm more than the other wildlife,” he said. “They are the most apt to experience a slow death due to not getting enough nutrients during the winter months. The first to suffer are the fawns, then the mature bucks. The reason the bucks are susceptible is they expend all their energy during the rutting season and don’t have much left during the winter. Even though the temperatures haven’t been too bad, the amount of snow still might be an issue.”
Another factor besides the snow is there is less grain left in farm fields these days. “The combines are more efficient collecting the grain,” Netland said. “There is less escaping. More farmers are planting enhanced biotechnology corn that has built-in insecticide that kills the corn borer worm. This allows corn roots to be stronger so more crop is harvested. Not much grain is wasted. This is good for the farmer, but not the deer.”
On the other hand, Netland is not encouraging feeding the deer.
“Dumping corn on the side of the road for pheasants is not good for either animal,” he said. “Both the pheasants and the deer hover around or cross the road, becoming vulnerable for getting hit by cars. We discourage farmers or anyone else who try to provide corn or hay to the deer. We ask them to fence areas off where deer are congregating like around a hay bale or a bin site. We are concerned with disease transmission, especially chronic wasting disease.”
Netland shared how the other wildlife in the area are surviving the winter.
“The pheasants don’t need much food during the winter,” he said. “The concern at this time of year is if a big rain happens and then things freeze up again, or a big blizzard with too much exposure to the wind and cold. A cold wet spring could really be a problem for the nesting season. These are the weather issues that will affect the pheasant population.”
“Turkeys are the hardiest bird,” Netland said of this Minnesota comeback story. “When we tested them to see about bringing them back, we found they could withstand any of the extremes the state has to offer. They have adapted so well. There are turkeys all the way up to the Canadian border, now. By the way, Meeker County has the biggest population in the state.”
When it comes to the bald eagle, it’s nesting season for them now.
“... That begins the third or fourth week in January,” Netland said. “The webcam is running on the DNR website, now. The eaglets will remain in the nest until August.”
Another animal Netland touches on is the fox. The population in the area is lower than the 1970s and 1980s. He said this is due to the competition of the coyote in the region.
“They are competing for the same food — mice, voles and rabbits, he said. “There are actually more fox in northern Minnesota than here because there are fewer coyotes up there.”
It’s interesting to note, coyotes aren’t threatening the deer population around this area as some would believe. They may eat roadkill deer, but their main source of food are rodents. They are also a very adaptable animal, not bothered by humans. They have little issues with the winter months.
“The only thing that keeps the pressure down for this animal is hunting and trapping,” Netland stressed. “In our area, it’s a continuous season that can be done 24 hours a day.”
Many have been enjoying this year’s higher-than-past-years snowfall with cross-country skiing, snowmobiling, downhill skiing and sledding. Most of the area furry and feathered friends are doing fine with it, too. The only ones most apt to take issue are the deer. Taking advantage of building sites and residences are how they cope.
This winter, the best advice is to enjoy the shy, four-legged visitors.