Hutchinson, MN (55350)

Today

Windy. Cloudy skies will become partly cloudy after midnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low -1F. WNW winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Windy. Cloudy skies will become partly cloudy after midnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low -1F. WNW winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to 10 to 20 mph.