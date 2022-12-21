A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for McLeod County through this evening. Then, a Blizzard Warning goes into effect from noon Thursday, Dec. 22, through 6 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 24. A Wind Chill Watch remains in effect from Thursday evening through Saturday morning.
Travel could be very difficult or impossible. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. This could be a life-threatening situation if you get stranded traveling late this week. Consider adjusting any travel plans now.