Justin Beck, president of the Hutchinson Center for the Arts board, recognized Kay Johnson, 2022 recipient of the Wirt Award, during the HCA’s annual meeting Feb. 17.

Kay Johnson, Wirt Award

 Photo by Lynn Lauer

Kay Johnson received the 2022 Tom Wirt Award from the Hutchinson Center for the Arts during its recent annual meeting.

The first woman to receive the honor, Johnson has been a supporter and promoter of the local arts scene for decades, following a passion that started in her youth through her interest in writing.

