Kay Johnson received the 2022 Tom Wirt Award from the Hutchinson Center for the Arts during its recent annual meeting.
The first woman to receive the honor, Johnson has been a supporter and promoter of the local arts scene for decades, following a passion that started in her youth through her interest in writing.
“The arts enriches our lives so much. It feeds our soul,” Johnson said.
Johnson was born and raised on a farm near Biscay, and attended Glencoe Public Schools. Her family were members of Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson.
She began writing when she first learned how to do so in the first grade. “I was always a writer,” she says. “I wrote my first book with pencil and paper in elementary school.”
She later became editor of the Glencoe High School paper and was also on the yearbook staff.
When Johnson graduated from high school in 1974, she enrolled for one year at Hamline University in St. Paul to pursue a law degree.
“I wanted to be a lawyer, because writing is something lawyers do a lot of,” she said. “I realized early on that it wasn’t for me. I stopped going to figure out what I really wanted to do.”
In the early 1980s, wildlife art was popular. Johnson and her mother, Marianne, published the first wildlife magazine, “Bird’s Eye View,” a quarterly publication, with the first issue featuring Les Kouba.
“We didn’t know anything about publishing,” she chuckles.
The magazine was promoted through display at art galleries and subscriptions. After three years, Johnson negotiated and sold the business to Dorn Communications, a well-known magazine publishing company in Minneapolis, then joined the new publication, which became ‘Midwest Art” magazine,” as editor.
Johnson was with that magazine for three more years before leaving to manage wildlife artist Mario Fernandez’s Minnetonka studio. She did that for a couple years, leaving to work at a freelance writing business.
In 1988, Johnson published Les Kouba’s coffee table art book, “The Legacy of Les C. Kouba.” She was involved with the whole project. “There were many lunches at Murray’s in downtown Minneapolis with Les,” she recalled.
While the book is no longer in publication, a copy can be found at the McLeod County History Museum in Hutchinson.
Eventually, Johnson needed a break from the artist scene. She moved back to Hutchinson and worked at Aveyron Homes.
“It was a good change of pace,” she said.
Johnson also worked a variety of part-time jobs from 1990-1997 along with her job at Aveyron. She worked at the Hutchinson Senior Center, was the downtown coordinator for Main Street Hutchinson and worked at Bird Wing Spa in Litchfield. In 1997, Johnson started a part-time job at the Hutchinson Leader.
“These jobs really broadened my awareness of what was all going on in Hutchinson,” Johnson states.
Johnson was hired full-time by the Hutchinson Leader in 1998, as the newspaper wanted to expand its coverage of the arts in the area. She has been writing for the paper since, covering the arts and writing feature stories.
“It’s been an interesting run,” Johnson said. “I’ve ridden the ascent and decline of newspapers. I’ve seen the arrival of the internet.
“The internet has been a huge disrupter,” she said. “It has thrown away traditional things that were taken for granted like newspapers and landline phones. Why do people trade crystal clear connections for mobility?
“It’s been a wonderful ride. It’s been fun to share the Hutchinson arts community with the area. COVID shut everything down and now I see it maybe coming back. I’m optimistic eventually attendance will increase as time goes on— maybe even surpass pandemic levels. I’m excited about that.”
It is because of Johnson with her support and coverage of the arts in the Hutchinson Leader and Litchfield Independent Review that the region is aware of the value of the arts. It was nice the Hutchinson Center for the Arts recognized her contribution with giving her the Wirt Award, named in honor of Tom Wirt, well-known local potter and arts advocate.