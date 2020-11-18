Due to a rising number of COVID-19 cases in the area, "With Charity for All," a presentation featuring Lincoln impersonator Bryce Stenzel scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 21, at the Litchfield Opera House, has been postponed to spring.
According to Bayley Schluter, executive director of the Meeker County Museum at the G.A.R. Hall, she wants to give the audience the opportunity to experience the full effect of Stenzel's impersonation of the 16th president and is willing to wait until such a time when it is safe to do so.
If you've already purchased a ticket and would like to request a refund, you can send an email to director@meekercomuseum.org. All pre-purchased tickets will still be honored when the event resumes in spring 2021.
For more information, call the museum at 320-693-8911.