For more than a thousand years, the music of the Christian church has come from the majestic reverberance of the organ.
But that’s been changing during the last few decades as the use of the organ in services at most churches is diminishing and the musicians who play are aging.
The American Guild of Organists, a national organization, is concerned about these issues. In a 2019 survey administered by the guild, it was found that 3 in 5 active organists were born from 1940 to 1959, while only 6% were in their 20s.
Colleges such as Gustavus Adolphus in St Peter have seen a decline in the number of students who major in organ performance. According to a National Association of Schools of Music survey in 2016-2017, only 1% of the 22,441 music degrees conferred in 2017 at all levels (Bachelor of Arts, Bachelor of Music, Master and Doctorate degrees) were organ.
Hutchinson and Litchfield area churches are no exception.
There are 25 churches in Hutchinson. Twelve have organs. Four are pipe organs. Only 10 out of the 12 churches have people who play the organ. Four churches have more than one person who plays for services, so that those musicians can play on a rotated basis. Four churches have dedicated individuals who play every Sunday.
Litchfield has 17 churches. Eleven have organs. Three are pipe organs. Only eight of the 11 churches have people who play them. Five churches have more than one organist who plays. Two have dedicated individuals who play every Sunday.
For the churches in both Hutchinson and Litchfield that don’t use organ, the common instrument is the piano, followed by the praise band — drum set, guitars, keyboard and singers who are all wearing microphones or keyboard alone. Meanwhile, one Litchfield church has a solo cello accompaniment every Sunday. Even where the organ is regularly played, its use has decreased as the inclusion of the other instruments for contemporary worship has grown.
While other instruments lead worshipers in a positive manner, there is something special about the organ. Paul Otte, retired organist at Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson believes the organ is the best instrument for accompanying singing. As a wind instrument (pipe organ), it is the closest to the human voice.
“It takes air to make it go,” he said.
Megan Gilles, organist at Church of St. Philip in Litchfield and Svea Lutheran Church, Whitefield Township, feels the same way.
“Because the organ is the closest to the human voice, it’s so important in leading the singing,” Gilles said. “The congregation sings louder with the organ. My goal when I play is, the congregation should be able to join and lift their voice in song.”
Dr. Joan Dixon, organist and music director at Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson, reinforces those ideas and explains that the organ matches the architecture and acoustics of the building.
“Its placement in the building shows its importance,” she said.
Dixon also shared that the organ is capable of leading the congregation without amplification. Organs developed before electricity, and air supply provided the sound.
“All you need is air pressure,” Dixon said.
“When playing a real pipe organ, you can feel the wind on your fingertips,” said Austin Willhite, organist and music director at Faith Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. “You’re playing something that is living and breathing. It has so much power. It is an instrument that has stood the test of time.”
Dixon went on to say that one of the things unique about the organ is its rich tonal colors.
“It includes the softest softs and the loudest louds. It is having an orchestra at your fingertips,” she said.
Willhite agrees.
“The organ can single handedly mimic a 60-piece orchestra,” he said. “There are all kinds of sounds it can make at once — harp, trumpet, voice and so on. It has broad capabilities immeasurable against any other instrument in the musical world.”
While most of us consider the organ to be the instrument for religious hymns, it can also be used for playing contemporary music.
“I remember when I played ‘On Eagle’s Wings’ and a person came up to me afterward and commented how he didn’t know the organ could sound that way.” Otte said. “It’s just playing a different style on the organ.”
Willhite described the instrument as “adaptable.”
“It has stood up to other fads like the harpsichord, the piano and now keyboards and electronics,” he said. “It can sound very modern if chosen to be played that way.”
Dixon adds the instrument can be adapted to the times.
“The organ can make it in the contemporary world,” she said. “It doesn’t have to be used like it was 1,200 years ago.”
HOPE FOR THE FUTURE
The future of organ music during worship services and people able to play it is the concern of many. The American Guild of Organists has developed a campaign to recruit new membership and encourage young musicians to learn the instrument. The Suzuki Method, the music education philosophy that revolutionized violin study and interest, has added books and CDs for learning to play the organ with the intent on doing what it did for violin for organ.
Local organists are concerned as well. Jane Vacek, organist at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Acoma Township, worries it’s a dying art.
“There’s a lot of white-haired people playing,” she said.
Otte has a different concern. He feels kids aren’t hearing the instrument like they used to. With the contemporary worship service option that many families seem to prefer, kids aren’t being exposed to organ music. The younger generation is being taught it’s for the elderly and the early risers.
Barb Eno, organist at the Hutchinson Seventh-day Adventist Church and a teacher of piano and organ, says there’s a switch in emphasis. People are moving toward piano because of the praise song style of playing. The organ is thought more as the instrument to play for traditional hymns.
“I wish there were more young ones taking piano and organ lessons,” said Dorothy Stenberg, organist at Zion Lutheran and Beckville Lutheran churches, Litchfield. “I’m trying to encourage young kids I see to play. I absolutely love doing it! It’s a gift!”
Like Stenberg, Otte would like to see more people try to play the organ.
“If someone is good at piano, take some organ lessons. It’s a lot of fun,” he said.
Willhite sees hope.
“When I see people like me — young adults playing the organ — I see the excitement,” he said. “It’s special. Something you can do, not other people can.”
Eno sees this, too, with her students. She teaches a little organ to her piano students, having them play their songs both on the piano and organ. She watches their eyes light up as they hear the difference when they play the same song on the organ.
“It provides a different sense of expression than the piano, that the students find exciting,” she said.
Dixon believes the organ won’t be going away, anytime soon, if at all.
“I found many churches are as committed to the organ music as they were in years past,” she said.
The organ and church worship have been linked for centuries, the instrument fortunate to have had a sacred reign. Its impact couldn’t be felt without the gifted and talented people who play it. Their devotion and commitment has given congregations vibrant religious music throughout history. The future of the pair may be in flux.
Will the instrument become a dusty old relic relegated to museums with no one to play it or will the organ remain the grand master, patiently waiting for new generations to discover its inspirational potential? As Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, well-known composer and musician once said, “To my eyes and ears, the organ will ever be the King of Instruments.”