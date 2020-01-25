The financial strain on the agriculture economy forced farmers such as Matthew Woetzel to be more conservative with their crop and soil operations.
But that’s not something new to Woetzel, who operates 500 acres of farmland in rural Dassel and Darwin. He grew up in a conservation-minded family of farmers.
“My dad was a dairy farmer,” Woetzel said. “Our home farm part is what you call contour strip farming, where you’ll have … part of it was hay and you’ll have corn, you’d have your strips. We also do more of a mulch tillage practice where you do basically chisel (plow) all your corn stalks in the fall.”
Chisel tillage is an economical way of plowing, which helps to reduce tillage, soil erosion and conservation of soil moisture on droughty soils, according to Northeast Region Crop Adviser on the Cornell University website.
“And you’ll leave your soybean ground untouched in the fall,” Woetzel said. “You don’t do any tillage, but you’ll do a little pass in the spring where you plant corn again. Fewer trips, less tillage.”
Woetzel rotates crops on his farm, a technique that helps control or reduce disease, insect and weed pressure, according to the University of Minnesota Extension website.
“Where you’ve got corn this year will be soybeans next year,” Woetzel said. “And where you’ve got soybeans this year will be corn next year. Where we had our wheat, that’s where I’m doing cover crop after the wheat.”
Such conservation practices as crop rotation, incorporation of small grains and hay rotations, tillage and no-till experimentation earned Woetzel and his wife, Joelle, the recognition as outstanding conservationists by the Meeker Soil and Water Conservation District.
Woetzel’s father was recognized for the same award twice, in 1953 and 1975.
“I’m not doing this because I’m such a good guy,” Woetzel said with a chuckle. “I’m doing this because it’s also a way to conserve soil and be rewarded for doing it. And it becomes part of your farm operation as well.
“If I can generate a little income through soil conservation, through this (Natural Resources Conservation Service),” he continued, “and I’m being paid to implement these programs, and it’s healthy for the soil, it’s healthy for the conservation aspect, why not try it? Why not do it? And if it works, great.”
Woetzel has been part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Conservation Stewardship Program for six years, he said. Participants of the program build on conservation practices and strengthening their farming operations. Through this program, Woetzel has learned to increase crop resilience and reduce soil erosion.
“What I’m doing is seeding spring wheat and tillage radishes. The idea is it helps with soil compaction,” Woetzel said. “It helps with water absorption in the soil, and the longer you have something growing on your land when your existing crops mature, it’s still healthier for the soil because you’re keeping all these microbes and all this stuff that’s alive. It’s just viable for your soil health to keep that growing even into the late season.”