Work began Monday morning on a South Grade Road project that will add a three-exit roundabout at the Cash Wise Foods parking lot entrance, create a fresh pavement overlay on the road, improve pedestrian crossing on Merrill Street and upgrade the adjacent sidewalk.
The road is closed between State Highway 15 and Merrill Street, and closed to through traffic from Merrill Street and Dale Street Southwest.
Signs will be posted to allow motorists to cross into the project area from Merrill Street on the west and access Rannow Chiropractic and Anytime Fitness. Shoppers can approach Cash Wise Foods from State Highway 15. A detour is posted to Century Avenue Southwest. Work is expected to last through Nov. 1.
At a City Council meeting last year, city engineer Kent Exner said the project is the most productive way to improve safety on the road.
“This is basically the second-busiest section of city streets we have. There’s a lot of traffic, a lot of interesting driver habits due to the nature of the lane configuration," he said.
The stoplight configuration at State Highway 15 will also be adjusted as part of the project, along with lane continuity improvements. The road east of Highway 15 will be closed Sept. 23 for that work.
The project was awarded to R&R Excavating of Hutchinson at a bid of $2.20 million.