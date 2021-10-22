A quick maintenance project for portions of County Road 115 (Airport Road) is set to begin Tuesday, Oct. 25.
The work is planned between Adams Street and County Road 7 in Hutchinson. The maintenance work involves paving a thin lift of blacktop over the driving lanes to fill cracks and improve ride quality until a major rehabilitation project can take place. Such a project is scheduled for 2023.
The road will remain open to traffic and drivers will be guided by flaggers and/or pilot cars. Motorists should expect minor delays and inconveniences. The paving work is expected to be completed in one or two days, weather permitting.
Questions regarding the project should be directed to Dan Swanson, assistant county engineer, at 320-484-4362 or Daniel.swanson@co.mcleod.mn.us. Duininck, Inc. of Prinsburg is the project contractor.