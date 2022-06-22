Many fans of locally sourced beef are already familiar with Wright Farms just south of Hutchinson. But now a new on-site storefront is expanding the list of area products into honey, syrup, jams, pizzas and more.
"This is expanding our farm in a way to reach the consumers and to answer that demand for locally grown foods," said Paul Wright. "We're trying to stay very tight to things that are grown or made here in Minnesota."
Wright Farms Market invites customers to check out its grand opening 3-8 p.m., this Friday, June 24 and 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., this Saturday, June 24, at 15215 County Road 7, Hutchinson. In addition to Minnesota and Hutchinson products, the grand opening will feature a petting zoo, games, treats and samples, as well as promotional items from Midwest Dairy, the Minnesota Beef Council and Minnesota Grown.
The beef and dairy cattle farm just north of Heatwole also grows crops. The market isn't its first new venture in recent years, as it added on the largest certified organic Aronia berry growing operation in the state. The market idea came after decades of selling local beef.
"Not everyone can have a quarter of beef. Some people just want a few stakes," Paul said. "How do we do that? Well, we have to have more of an inspected facility and processing to do that. ... Then, we started to think, 'Hey, what if we find more things to add onto this?'"
Wright Farms Market not only gives the family the opportunity to sell cuts of their meat, but also talk face-to-face with customers who may be interested in the Aronia berry and its high antioxidant properties. Wright frozen berries will be available at the market.
The family is also eager to share a selection of goods perfect to bring home or grab for the road, including gelato mixes, cheese curds and cheeses — and Buffalo Creek Spices as well, which are produced in Hutchinson. Buddy's sodas from New Ulm will be on the shelf as well.
"Our list keeps building," Paul said. "People have asked for meat sticks."
After the grand opening, Wright Farms Market plans to be open Thursday nights and every other Saturday, staffed by Wright family members as it has been during lowkey hours in recent weeks.
"We take turns being in there and it's been working out so far," Paul said.
The business uses social media to reach out to customers about products. Those who may want to keep track week to week are advised to follow Wright Farms Market on Facebook to keep up. Should Wright Farms Market catch on as a source of local foods, it could expand after a few years.
"We have plans to build a much bigger building for that," Paul said. "But right now, it's a small footprint."