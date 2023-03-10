Jon Hoff peered at the map showing where 90-foot transmission-line towers along 200th Street northwest of Hutchinson could someday impact the way he farms.
“It’s gonna affect the way we work the field,” said Hoff, one of approximately 200 people who attended Xcel Energy’s open house March 8 at the McLeod County Fairgrounds.
Driving a tractor around the towers, Hoff said, would be “an inconvenience.” Heavy equipment used to construct the towers could also cause soil compaction. “And if they have to repair anything, if they have to drive through the middle of a section in the middle of a field versus reaching it from the road or ditch,” he noted, “that’s not doing any favors for your crop.”
The open house offered a preview of several potential routes Xcel is eyeing for the approximately 140-mile, $500 million power line. Xcel is currently considering three or four potential routes through McLeod and Meeker counties. One is within a southwest-northeast corridor west of Hutchinson. Two other corridors are northwest of Litchfield.
When completed in 2028, the line will run between the retiring Sherco power plant near Becker and Lyon County near Marshall in southwest Minnesota. The goal is to connect new renewable energy to replace the electricity from the coal-fired Sherco plant.
At Wednesday's event, most people wanted to learn if tower structures and power lines in those routes would impact land they own or rent.
“We’re still really early in the route development process,” said Randy Fordice, an Xcel spokesman. The open house, he explained, was designed to “bring people in, have them take a look at the maps together, and let them know how they can provide feedback on the route options that we’re looking at.”
Until now, Xcel has largely depended on field work, satellite images and computer data to scope out potential routes. “But really, the best information we’re going to get is from landowners and hearing how these options we’re looking at will affect their property, their land use, whether that’s agriculture – we’ve heard a lot tonight about gravel mining, land strips – things like that,” Fordice said.
Route selection factors
The final route selection will also be influenced by the location of cemeteries, historic sites and environmental features such as lakes and wetlands, Fordice said. Some of those features are privately owned and some are public. “So hearing directly from people on how this would affect their individual property is really going to give us a lot of information,” he added.
Local government representatives and other stakeholders were among those who visited Xcel staff members to ask questions and share concerns. Dozens of large maps and posters explained the power line’s timeline and other characteristics. Attendees were told:
- Key routing factors include land use, proximity to other corridors such as roads, minimizing crossing existing roadways, and making sure no homes are in the 150-foot right of way.
- The anticipated design is a double-circuit structure employing a single 90- to 160-foot pole. The structures will be between 800 and 1,200 feet apart.
- Structures will be placed to avoid conflicts with irrigation equipment.
- Easement agents will work with individual landowners to determine when to avoid construction during the planting and harvesting seasons.
- Landowners will be paid a “fair market value” for the transmission line’s 150-foot-wide right of way, commonly known as an easement.
- While trees will not be allowed in the easement, agricultural activities can continue outside the small area occupied by the towers – as long as the activity does not interfere with the transmission line’s operation and maintenance.
One Xcel poster explained that “if damage to crops cannot be avoided, compensation for crop loss will be offered.”
Another explained electric and magnetic fields. While power lines emit EMF much like household appliances, computers and printers, the poster explained, “The World Health Organization and American Cancer Society have both studied EMF and concluded power lines do not increase risks to cancer.”
The Hutchinson open house was the final and best-attended of six open houses Xcel hosted in recent weeks. Previous open houses were in Becker, Marshall, Granite Falls, Redwood Falls and Willmar.
The proposed transmission infrastructure is designed to enable more than 2,000 megawatts of renewable energy to replace the electricity produced by the Sherco plant, the largest greenhouse gas emitter in Minnesota. Xcel’s timeline includes an incremental shutdown of the plant’s three units, with the last one to be shuttered by 2030.
Xcel says the 345-kilovolt line will reuse the existing grid connections in Becker, opening a path for new renewable energy in the wind-rich southern and southwest Minnesota regions. Xcel must meet federal requirements to reuse the grid connections when the final coal unit retires or it could lose the ability to connect energy there to serve customers.
Job creation, lease payments
Xcel says the new power line will make it possible to build new renewable energy, creating jobs in the communities where the infrastructure is located. New wind and solar projects will also bring new tax revenue and lease payments for landowners, according to Xcel.
With the final open house over, the next step is for Xcel to propose at least two routes, which will be filed with the state’s Public Utilities Commission this fall. The PUC will then review the options, select a route, and conduct public hearings. Construction is scheduled to start in late 2025 or early 2026. The line will be in service in 2028.
The project will significantly reduce Xcel’s carbon footprint. With Sherco closed, the utility’s Upper Midwest system will deliver an 85% reduction in carbon emissions. Xcel’s goal is to use 100% renewable energy by 2050 – but that timeframe could be impacted by a new state law that requires 100% carbon-free electricity by 2040.
At last week’s open house, Acoma Township resident Larry Karg said he has no alternative but to leave it up to Xcel to decide which is the best route.
As for the transmission line, he insisted, “I’m neutral. But they have to put it someplace. And this is one of four or five routes. They claim it boils down to how many people it affects and money. Which is the least expensive route, and which impacts the least amount of people. So how are we supposed to know that? We’ll never know, right?”
“That’s right,” replied Hutchinson mayor Gary Forcier, who was standing nearby. Forcier noted the power line could run about one mile from acreage he owns west of town.
He showed Karg the location of his land by pointing to it on a map. “That’s where I got my honeybees, right here.”
“Will having power lines a mile from honeybees be OK?” someone asked.
“Honeybees,” Forcier replied, “go a ways out.”