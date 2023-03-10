Discussing the proposal

Xcel senior route specialist Mike Langan, left, explained a potential route for a proposed transmission line just west of Hutchinson to landowner Larry Karg.

 PHOTO BY DOUG HANNEMAN

Jon Hoff peered at the map showing where 90-foot transmission-line towers along 200th Street northwest of Hutchinson could someday impact the way he farms.

“It’s gonna affect the way we work the field,” said Hoff, one of approximately 200 people who attended Xcel Energy’s open house March 8 at the McLeod County Fairgrounds.

